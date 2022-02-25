Don’t miss Aladdin in the NTN

While Covid halted productions in the last two years, the Anchen Wille Dance Academy is extremely excited to bring another beautiful production to the stage in March.

In the past twenty years, the Academy has produced various successful sold out dance productions, like “Decade of Dance”, “Disney Dance Magic”, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” and more recently “The Greatest Musicals”.

According to Anchen, this year they are presenting “Aladdin” that involves around 300 dance students between the ages of 5 and 21.

The show takes place in the National Theatre on 3, 4, 10 & 11 March at 19:00, and at 10:00 and 19:00 on 5 & 12 March.

Tickets cost N$180 and are available from Waltons at Auas Valley.

“Come and support the arts! It is the first time in 2 years since the theatre can host a full auditorium.

We thank the public for their support and cannot wait to see you at the theatre!” Anchen says.

