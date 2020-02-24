Don’t miss Mosley!

24 February 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Mosley is a 2019 computer–animated film produced by New Zealand animation company Huhu Studios. It was written and directed by Kirby Atkins who stars in the title role along with his young daughter Leah, playing the character of Rue.
The film also boasts the talents of Lucy Lawless, John Rhys-Davies, Temuera Morrison and Rhys Darby.
In a nutshell, a species of creatures known as “Thoriphants” rebel against their life of servitude and embark on a treacherous journey to find the fabled city of Uprights.
The best thing about Mosley is the animation that it is expertly crafted and detailed that it compares brilliantly to anything the big motion studios put out, which easily makes it one the most surprising animated films in the past few months.
It’s a pity that such a great work of art has been left under the radar.
The only down side is that the movie seemed to struggle with its identity. There are moments where it seems to be trying to promote vegetarianism or veganism, but in a really uncomfortable way. In other moments, it seems to be about a species rising up against their oppressors. Other times, there's a “hero within” story going on, and still others seem to be a “man v beast” story that can't decide whether or not man is really evil.
Still, it’s a wildly creative story that strays from the typical formula so much that you can never truly predict what's coming.
WE give it 4 out of 5.

