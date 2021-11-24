Don't overspend this Black Friday!

24 November 2021 | Life Style

With Black Friday just around the corner, it’s important for consumers to exercise caution and self-discipline when managing their money over this period. Lack of financial discipline around Black Friday can easily lead to financial woes especially in these uncertain times.
Elzita Beukes, FNB Communications Manager, says you can avoid getting into financial distress over Black Friday by heeding the below tips:
1.Plan your budget in advance and be honest with yourself on what you can afford. Avoid spending money you did not budget for.
2.Do your research ahead of time - you need to know exactly what you want to buy and determine the price of those goods upfront. Use this time to compare and understand the current price of the item you need, so that you can establish if the discounted price you see on Black Friday is favourable. Buy only what you need and not because something is on sale.
3.Don’t use debt to buy non-essential or luxury goods. Consumers should also remember that credit incurs interest.
4.If you’re tapping into your long-term savings or emergency saving funds, this also suggests that you may not afford to be spending on Black Friday.
“Sometimes we are lured by the excitement as well as the appealing marketing and therefore tempted to buy goods simply because we are told that the prices have been reduced. However, it’s important to understand whether there has been any substantial reduction in the price of the item you wish to buy. The easiest way to determine if there has been a decrease is to track the price over a period of time. Do not be tempted to spend excessively, and if you have a list of what you want to buy and a budget, stick to it. Just because something is labelled cheaper on Black Friday doesn’t always mean that it’s a worthwhile buy,” Beukes concludes.

Similar News

 

The downsides to online house hunting

1 day - 23 November 2021 | Life Style

Although there are thousands of online property listings available to anyone who is looking for real estate, it can be incredibly frustrating to swipe through...

Common mistakes made when selling a home

2 weeks ago - 10 November 2021 | Life Style

Real estate is one of the most important investments one will ever make. When it comes time to sell the property, it could be financially...

Where to start the house hunting process

2 weeks ago - 08 November 2021 | Life Style

While it may sound like a reasonably easy thing to do, house hunting may take a little more time and effort than most expect.One of...

Buying the worst house in the best suburb

2 weeks ago - 05 November 2021 | Life Style

It is a common investment strategy to purchase a fixer-upper in a desirable suburb. Some may even go so far as to try and find...

Rescue plan for Omeya's residents

3 weeks ago - 29 October 2021 | Life Style

Windhoek • [email protected] Windhoek's representatives last night tried to convince homeowners at Omeya to lend their support to a rescue plan for the luxury golf...

Living a life of purpose after retiring

3 weeks ago - 29 October 2021 | Life Style

Wilma Kamati is an executive committee member of the GIPF National Pensioners Association of Namibia (NAPAN). She serves on the Khomas region team, and started...

Smart strategies for sellers

4 weeks ago - 27 October 2021 | Life Style

Putting a home on the market can be stressful, and it can be difficult to make objective decisions when it matters most.Adrian Goslett, Regional Director...

Three truths every first-time buyer needs to know

1 month - 22 October 2021 | Life Style

Many buyers can find the process of purchasing their first home overwhelming because there are so many new concepts with which to grapple. It is...

How agents benefit an experienced buyer or seller

1 month - 21 October 2021 | Life Style

There is often a steep learning curve involved in buying or selling your first home. Thereafter, the process becomes far less complicated and intimidating.Buyers and...

Upsides to downscaling

1 month - 14 October 2021 | Life Style

Lockdown restrictions caused many to seek out more space after being confined to their homes. While this presents a good option for some homeowners, others...

Latest News

OM support for communities

3 hours ago | Social Issues

In the last two quarters of 2021, Old Mutual supported various community project initiatives to the tune of N$63 000. This included support of the...

Don’t kick the cat!

3 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Dr John SteytlerNamibia is in an unenviable position as a developing country, its economy is very fragile and it is trying to weather...

FirstRand launches FirstJob internship programme

4 hours ago | Banking

FirstRand Namibia launched the FirstJob internship programme in line with the group’s purpose and broader Namibian talent development drive, and especially towards starting to address...

Big splash this weekend

6 hours ago | Sports

Altogether 135 swimmers between the age of 7 and 67 are participating in the Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala finals this weekend. The final event...

Don't overspend this Black Friday!

8 hours ago | Life Style

With Black Friday just around the corner, it’s important for consumers to exercise caution and self-discipline when managing their money over this period. Lack of...

Selection is key to optimal...

8 hours ago | Agriculture

Windhoek • Erastus NgarukaEvery livestock farmer should strive for optimal productivity while keeping the cost of production in check. Fundamentally, productivity depends on the functionality...

And the ‘Doek’ goes to…

1 day - 23 November 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Ndawedwa Hanghuwo, Natasha Uys, Pauline Ndhlovu, and Namafu Amutse were last week announced as the 2021 Bank Windhoek Doek Literary Awards winners at a ceremony...

Omeya fight continues

1 day - 23 November 2021 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] auctioneers who last week auctioned off about 90 erven, houses and commercial property located at Omeya south of Windhoek, said yesterday that...

Science Week in full swing

1 day - 23 November 2021 | Education

The annual Science Week started in the capital on Monday. The official program runs until Friday and resumes in Swakopmund from 6 to 11 December.For...

Load More