DotA2 tournament starts Sunday
01 June 2020 | Sports
The DotA2 national tournament qualifier hosted by the Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) starts on Sunday (7 June) and ends on the 20th, and if you haven’t entered yet, you better do it fast!
The closing date for entries for this qualifying round, ends on Wednesday (3 June).
NESA is dedicated to the promotion and marketing of competitive gaming in Namibia, and creating opportunities for participation in regional, national and international events. As a non-profit, NESA facilitates the development, training and funding of national e-Sports.
Their aim is to facilitate and coordinate e-sports activities within Namibia. In this vein they are committed establishing e-sports as a locally valued sports code with respected international rankings.
Entry costs N$300 and includes membership fees. Anyone who is actively involved in the e-sports scene can become a member of NESA. Memberships starts on 1 April and expires on 31 March the following year.
There are cash prizes up for grabs, so enter now!