Down Syndrome Day celebrated with pop-in festival

“FNB Namibia, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, has been a proud sponsor of the Down Syndrome Association of Namibia (DSAN) for several years. We joined them once again in commemorating the 2021 Namibia Down Syndrome Day that took place in the form of a pop-in celebration,” says Revonia Kahivere, FirstRand Namibia CSI Manager.

She said that the foundation supported DSAN to the tune of N$150 000 in 2020. “These funds are dedicated towards education, awareness and training on Down Syndrome, with the aim to bring about the change we want to see in the lives of the parents, family members, teachers and the community.”

World Down Syndrome Day is dedicated to raising awareness about the condition and celebrating individuals around the world who have the syndrome. Namibia Down Syndrome Day is commemorated in the third week of October, which is Down syndrome Awareness Month, also recognised worldwide as a month for advocacy on Down Syndrome.

Eline van der Linden of the DSAN explained that persons with Down Syndrome are more vulnerable to Covid19. “As the health and safety of our community is paramount to the work we do, DSAN decided to commemorate the Namibian Down Syndrome Day 2021 in a modern and safe way. The drive and walk pop-in festival turned out to be a great success and during the day over a hundred Down Syndrome community members popping in and interacting with the DSAN team and volunteers.”

