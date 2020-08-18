Dozen pyramid schemes uncovered

18 August 2020 | Crime

The Bank of Namibia (BoN) conducted investigations into 12 suspected illegal financial pyramid schemes uncovered in the country in 2019 and 2020.
According to deputy director for corporate communications, Kazembire Zemburuka, members of the public and promoters of such illegal financial schemes were directed to immediately stop their operations and promotions.
This year alone, Elemant, R 200 WhatsApp stokvel, Crowd1 Network Limited, Project One million, Asset Legacy investments cc and Greenleaf Biotech Namibia (Pty) Limited were investigated and found as illegal pyramid financial schemes, while in 2019, Longrich Bioscience, JamaLife, Karatbars International, Global Dream Network, Onyx Lifestyle and World Ventures Holdings were investigated and were also found to be pyramid schemes.

‘Challenges’
Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, BoN has been struggling to carry out investigations on illegal financial pyramid schemes. “Understandably, tracing the owners or promoters of the suspected illegal financial schemes during this time of restrictions imposed on face-to-face meetings and travel, could potentially impede successful engagements. However, the bank always makes use of alternative communication platforms to engage owners or promoters of such schemes. At present, the bank is of the opinion that alternative platforms have been successful,” Zemburuka said.
He added that the BoN has noticed that there is generally a reluctance on the part of promoters of such suspected businesses to come forth when the bank calls them to provide details of their businesses’ operating models.
“The moment promoters become aware that the bank wants to engage them, they generally close their activities and start afresh with another scheme,” said Zemburuka. “For this reason, the BoN focusses on educating the public to be familiar with the features of illegal financial schemes in general, so that they remain alert when presented with such opportunities.
He warned that according to the Banking Institution Act, 1998 (Act No.2 of 1998) as amended, those found guilty would be liable to a fine not exceeding N$1 million or imprisonment for a period not exceeding ten years or both. – Nampa

Similar News

 

She was a warrior

1 week ago - 11 August 2020 | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] years after unarmed protestor Frieda Ndatipo was killed during a clash between struggle kids and the police at the Swapo headquarters in...

Namibia remains tough on human trafficking

2 weeks ago - 03 August 2020 | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] has joined the global community calling on countries to remain vigilant and pro-active as the world health crisis ravages economies and exposes...

Fraudsters still at it

3 weeks ago - 28 July 2020 | Crime

The reduction in physical shopping, together with social distancing and a heightened awareness of personal safety, have made online shopping our go-to place for retail...

Securing a poaching scene – the right way

4 weeks ago - 22 July 2020 | Crime

What should a farmer, lodge manager, landowner or a farm worker do when he stumbles across a poaching scene?Participants of the Animal Crime Scene and...

Bosses beware – scammers at it again

1 month - 13 July 2020 | Crime

Nampol has warned members of the public, personal assistants to chief executives and managing directors, as well as CEOs and MDs themselves, to be weary...

Pandemic fuels risk of human trafficking

1 month - 01 July 2020 | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] Covid-19 global health crisis has unleashed a Pandora’s box of domino effects that experts fear is fuelling an economic and social environment...

Namibia steps up fight against human trafficking

1 month - 26 June 2020 | Crime

Namibia has been upgraded to a Tier 1 country in the 2020 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report for fully meeting the minimum standards for the...

Lawsuits against police, NDF pile up

1 month - 24 June 2020 | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] of the latest lawsuits brought by a Namibian citizen who claims she was brutally assaulted by soldiers during Operation Hornkranz in April...

Dodgy business practices exposed

2 months ago - 17 June 2020 | Crime

Windhoek • Steffi BalzarFollowing repeated accusations against the late businessman Werner Beddies, who was involved in a fatal accident in September last year, Windhoek Express’...

N$1.4 million for shorn prison dreadlocks

2 months ago - 02 June 2020 | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] A convicted inmate serving 35-years behind bars for the killing of his girlfriend eight years ago, is suing prison authorities for N$1.4...

Latest News

Yellow speed cameras become white...

19th of August 12:20 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] four years after the installation of 12 high-tech yellow pole radar traffic cameras on the B1 and B2 national roads, they remain...

Another boost for Knockout Project

59 minutes ago | Events

Thanks to N$50 000 each from Namib Mills, NamibRe and Huawei, the MTC Knockout Project against homelessness has received another boost.This is the second edition...

Covid treatment dear

1 hour ago | Health

Three of the largest medical aid funds in Namibia incurred N$4.46 million in expenses for the treatment of Covid-19 related hospital admissions by 13 August...

Some support for Hep E,...

1 hour ago | Health

As of 28 June 2020, over 7 000 Hepatitis E Virus (HEV) cases have been reported, with the majority still from informal settlements in Windhoek...

Collateral lifeline for SMEs

2 hours ago | Business

A newly launched Credit Guarantee Scheme for SMEs will provide collateral cover of 60% for qualifying SMEs applying for finance from participating commercial finance institutions.The...

Baking their way to entrepreneurship

21 hours ago | Business

Sixteen unemployed women from various informal settlements in the capital were recently empowered with the skill of baking.The women participated in a special Women Empowerment...

Bursaries for COTA film students

21 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

The Namibia Film Commission (NFC) awarded bursaries worth N$90 000 to 12 final year students at the College of the Arts (COTA).They are Ndeshipanda Hamunyela,...

Captured on film

22 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

With 21 516 760 global confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 766 663 deaths reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) by 17 August at 10:48,...

Dozen pyramid schemes uncovered

22 hours ago | Crime

The Bank of Namibia (BoN) conducted investigations into 12 suspected illegal financial pyramid schemes uncovered in the country in 2019 and 2020.According to deputy director...

Load More