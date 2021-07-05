Dozens arrested after cemetery ruckus
05 July 2021 | Crime
The Namibian police on Saturday arrested 27 men at a house in Khomasdal after they allegedly attended a funeral at Gammams Cemetery in Pioneerspark earlier in the day, Chief Inspector Elifas Kuwinga said.
A video circulating on social media shows the crowd that gathered at the cemetery, with vehicles spinning in the parking lot, with one man points a pistol in the air while firing shots into the air.
“We arrested 27 men at a house in Rand Street that afternoon, including the man who fired the shots,” said Kuwinga.
The suspects were charged with violating the Public Health Act regarding gatherings.
According to comments on social media, the funeral was of one Boss Lee, who allegedly died in a car accident.