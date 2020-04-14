Dozens of arrests for violating lockdown

Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi. Photo Nampa/contributed

Seventy people were arrested countrywide between 5 and 11 April for violating lockdown regulations, the police said.

According NamPol spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, the highest number of arrests were recorded in the Omusati region with 22 people apprehended, followed by Ohangwena with 15 arrests, //Kharas with nine, while Erongo recorded seven arrests – the same as the remaining regions combined.

The most violated regulation is the prohibition relating to certain operations and closure of certain businesses, with 21 people arrested of which seven are from Ohangwena.

Another regulation being floated, is the failure to stay within the place of residence without lawful justification.

The police also issued fines to 158 people for the same offence countrywide, with the fines amounting to N$31 700. – Nampa

