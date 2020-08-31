Dreamy furniture produced locally

Nictus Furnishers has teamed up with local furniture producer Dream Furniture to bring locally made sofas to the market. “The furniture is made from Nakara leather in a Namibian factory and resold in our own country,” Nictus said a written statement. “The products in the luxury range boast names from various local languages, such as Oshili Nawa, Kunene, Okavango and Camelthorn.” Nictus CEO Francois Wahl, expressed his enthusiasm for working with local manufacturers. “The quality of locally produced furniture will confirm that there are no limits to what can be produced in Namibia, especially when it comes to luxury goods.” Like many other Nictus projects, the initiative aims to strengthen the #BuyLocal movement. Photo Nictus

