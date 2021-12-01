Drikus versus Konny … or not?

01 December 2021 | Sports

Windhoek • [email protected]

Close to 1 100 cyclists are expected to participate in the Nedbank Desert Dash ultra-mountain bike marathon over 393km from Windhoek to Swakopmund next Friday.
But whether the numbers (as at 22 November 2021) will be the same, remains to be seen due to the Omicron variant doing the rounds. According to information, several riders from Britain have already withdrawn and participants from elsewhere in Europe can follow suit.
Riders from 13 countries’ starting points have already been reserved for the challenge. In addition to the host, Botswana, Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Canada, the Netherlands, Portugal, Russia, Serbia, South Africa, Sweden and USA will be participating.
How many of the 260 male and 25 female soloists (from 12 nationalities) will start at the Grove Mall is still unknown, however hardy cyclists like Drikus Coetzee, Tristan de Lange, Kai Pritzen (all Namibians), Marc Pritzen (South Africa) and Konny Looser (defending champion from Switzerland) are among the top soloists.
Paralympic cyclist Daniel Abraham (36) from the Netherlands, is also in the capital to take part in the Dash. Abraham, originally from Eritrea, won a gold medal at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan this year. Abraham is the guest of Mannie Heymans of Mannie's Bike Mecca who flew him in for the Dash. Heymans says Abraham had a close call on Sunday. “He was in the country for three days when he went cycling on Sunday. He was dehydrated and was only discovered and helped five hours later. He is now back at home with me and strong enough to train for the Dash again.”
Earlier in 2021, formidable Coetzee embarked on a 243km mountain bike trip from Windhoek to Solitaire at 32km per hour in 7 hours 33 minutes. It is 150km shorter than the Dash, but Coetzee has shown he can give Looser a run for his money. He was second in 2018 (14:56:57) in the solo division.
Coetzee told Republikein: “The Dash will be a rough one this year. The top ten riders are all guys who are very, very strong. So this is going to be the strongest solo man field in the history of the Dash.
“The competition will be stiff until the last meter. We still do not know what the weather holds for us, but this Dash will definitely be one for the books.”
Looser has already won the competition six consecutive times since 2015. From 2015 to 2017, the distance was 369km. In 2019 and 2020, it changed to 373km. This year the riders will cover an extra 20km via the Khomas Hochland and the Namib to Swakopmund.

