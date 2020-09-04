Drimiopsis demonstration against myriad issues

Want alleged murderers’ bail denied

Some of the women participating in the peaceful demonstration. Photo Nadia April

A San women and girls group at Drimiopsis under the Women’s Leadership Centre in the Omaheke region, yesterday (3 September) held a peaceful demonstration and handed over a petition to the Regional Police Commander and the Governor of Omaheke Region.

The protest came about after the brutal murder of Anna Geinamses at Drimiopsis on 1 August 2020. Three weeks after her disappearance, her body was found in a drain close to the home of the man suspected of her murder. The same man was caught in the act of attempting to rape a young girl of the community on the same weekend.

In light of the seriousness of these crimes, the group along with community leaders, handed over the petition demanding that the accused not be released on bail, and also that the man arrested for breaking the neck of Martha Hendrik in Gobabis on 24 July, also not be released on bail.

“We have witnessed how many men released on bail have committed the same crime again,” the group said in the petition. “They are a danger to the safety of girls and women in the community. We demand that no bail be granted to accused rapists and murderers,” they said.



Myriad issues

The group lamented the lack of a police station at Drimiopsis, saying that they need to wait for the police from Gobabis if anything happens. “This results in the delay of cases and because there is no police presence, which leads to an increase of violence in the community,” they said, also demanding that the police patrol in the community every day.

The group feels that police in the community should be given more authority. “Because there is no police presence in the community, we have community police who are the first response team if something happens. We demand that community police receive training from the police for different situations, and that they community police receive safety and protective equipment for the.”

The group is also unhappy about the mushrooming of illegal bars and shebeens at the settlement, saying that most of these bars operate illegally because they do not have liquor licences. “Moreover, bars do not adhere to the operating times of selling alcohol as stated in the Stage 3 of lockdown regulations and continue to operate and sell alcohol on Sundays.”



Sanitation woes

The group said that the lack of proper flushing toilets at Drimiopsis has forced the community to make use of the bush. “This in turn, exposes girls and women to violent acts such as rape, dangerous viruses like Hepatitis E, and snake bites. We call upon the council of Drimiopsis to increase their efforts to provide the community with flushing toilets and electricity. We call on the government to support us with resources to build our own toilets and to restore our dignity,” the group said.

Finally, the group demands that government be held accountable for the safety of girls and women in the community.

