Drive local, support local

Zimmermann Garage at your service

24 September 2020 | Business

If you are in the market for a new or used Volkswagen, or if your prized possession needs a specialised service, then look no further than Zimmermann Garage at 5 Wright Street in Windhoek’s Southern Industrial Area.
This family-owned business has been in the market for 57 years and still offers the best Volkswagen service you could wish for.
“Being a specialist Volkswagen dealer, a service at Zimmermann Garage comes with highly specialised equipment, tools and training,” says Norbert Zimmermann. This includes top of the range fault finding equipment to pin point any mechanical issues your car may experience.
Zimmermann Garage has the correct equipment for smaller repairs jobs like windscreen and chip repairs, wheel alignment and balancing.
In their electronic workshop, they can take care of any electrical issues like window winders, handle air conditioning gas refills and make sure your radio and cellphone are perfectly in Bluetooth sync.
But it is the staff he is particularly proud of, who all undergo regular and rigorous training to keep their skills up to date. “We also have an apprenticeship programme for school leavers who would like to become a mechanic or work with motor electronics,” he says.
When it comes to servicing vehicles, Zimmermann stocks over 15 000 parts that are available on hand. “In the event of a specific part not being in stock, we can easily order it from Volkswagen South Africa (48 hours) or Germany (7 to 10 days),” Norbert says.
Customer loyalty is very important to Zimmermann Garage. “Be it a new or used vehicle, remember that cheaper is not always better, especially when it comes to services,” he says, adding that with the cost that people perceive as being higher, they can also be sure of receiving original parts and excellent service by highly trained mechanics. You can rest assured that your car is in good hands when serviced by a Zimmermann mechanic that has the right knowledge, because they have been well trained.
Doing their bit for the environment, Norbert says they make sure to collect all tapped off vehicle oil to be disposed of in a responsible manner and which used in industries elsewhere, while bigger parts like brake pads and drums, oil filters and such, are sold to scrap iron and metal reusers.
For more information on what Zimmermann Garage has to offer, visit their showroom in Wright Street, or their website at zimmermanngarage.com

