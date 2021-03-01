Drive-through test facility now open

01 March 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected]

Namib Laboratories has set up a drive-through test facility for Covid-19 at the Wanderers Sports Club in Pioneerspark in the capital.
The facility is open Mondays through Thursdays from 07:00 to 19:00, as well as on Fridays from 07:00 to 13:00. Two tests can be done, one of which costs N$980 with results being available after about 24 hours. The alternative is a rapid test that costs N$3 500, but can only done in the mornings in order to have the results available the same day.
According to Charmaine Coetzee, who handles administration at the drive-through facility, people can download the respective forms from the internet, fill it in and bring it along.
“The most important things to fill in are e-mail addresses, contact numbers and what test we have to carry out. People come drive up and we will ensure sure the form is filled in correctly, or we can fill one in. The customer makes the payment and drives to where sisters complete the test. Thereafter they can leave. The client never has to leave his or her vehicle,” she said.
Namib Laboratories is part of the Feedmaster group and was established in 2018. It currently performs all microbiological, serological and PCR-related diagnostic tests for the Namib Mills group.

