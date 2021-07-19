Drive-through vaccination station – here’s how it works

19 July 2021 | Health

The vaccination drive-through and walk-in station at the Windhoek show grounds starts tomorrow (Tuesday, 20 July).
Entrance to the show grounds is from Bell Street only, with vaccinations being carried out from Tuesdays to Sundays, from 10:00 to 18:00 on a first-come, first-served basis, with the exception of frontline workers who will be given priority if they arrive in uniform or an official vehicle (police, medics, firefighters etc).
This site provides government issued vaccines, thus availability of vaccines is determined by the Ministry of Health and Social Services. As per government procurement procedure initially only the Sinopharm vaccine will be available. However as other vaccines such as Astrazeneca and Johnson & Johnson become available, these too will be provided at this site.

How to
1. If possible, download vaccination forms prior to your visit at https://gondwana-collection.com/en/about-us/covid-19-hygiene-measures). However, if it is not possible, you will be assisted with forms. Take along your ID or passport, and if you come for your second jab, your vaccination passport.
2. Arrive by car and line up in one of the three car lanes. Each queue will be serviced on a first come, first serve basis. Members of the public who join on foot will be directed to a separate waiting line to enter the walk-in vaccination area. All other procedures will be the same for drive-through and walk in.
3. During your wait, relevant forms will be filled out and submitted. When it’s your turn, your vehicle will be directed through a gate to the first station.
4. Station 1: Vital signs (blood pressure, temperature and pulse/heart rate) are measured. Should your blood pressure be high, there is a space to pull off and wait, following which pressure will be tested again and then proceed to station 2 or depart, if necessary.
5. Station 2: Education is provided. Healthcare professionals will explain the potential side effects of the vaccine, which will also be clearly displayed on signage in the area. In future, when more than one vaccine choice is available, health care professionals will explain each options, as well as the potential side effects of each.
6. Station 3: Get the jab in your left shoulder if you are right handed or in your right shoulder if you are left handed. If for instance the driver needs to be jabbed in the left shoulder we might ask you to quickly step out of the vehicle for practical purposes. After the jab, proceed to Station 4.
7. Station 4: This is the observation station. An attendant will direct you to vaccination dept A or B. Park your car, or if on foot take a seat, in allocated areas and wait the required time. You will receive a card with a time allocation (30 or 15 minutes depending on whether it is first or second injection) to indicate when you are allowed to leave following the mandatory observation period. On the back of the card all necessary emergency numbers are listed for ease of access should you need these.
An ambulance is on site in case of emergencies.
8. Once your mandatory observation period has passed, you can leave the vaccination station equipped with your vaccination passport and the date for the second jab. Don’t miss it!

