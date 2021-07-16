Drive-through vaccination station opens

16 July 2021 | Health

As from Tuesday (20 July), a vaccination drive-through station starts operating at the Windhoek Showgrounds
Vaccinations will be done Tuesdays through Sundays from 10:00 to 18:00. Walk-ins are also welcome and will be in a different line than the drive-through vaccinations.
Tuesday will kick off with Sinopharm vaccines only, while Astra Zeneca and other vaccines will be added as soon as Ministry of Health receives them.
According to the various partners, the idea is not to replace standard vaccination sites, but instead to alleviate pressure on the existing sites as well as to offer a vaccination facility that is open on weekends.
“In these darkest of hours, we need each other. It is in these trying times that the true character of our nation will be tested - the real fibre of our society,” says Gondwana’s Managing Director Gys Joubert. “We need to reach out. Therefore, please bring Ouma and Oupa or your vulnerable neighbour or maybe your housekeeper’s Oupa and Ouma. We hope to make a small contribution to society’s heroes like all front line workers and emergency first responders, who might only have weekends to get vaccinated.”
The vaccination drive-through station will grant frontline workers preference to jump the line and get vaccinated if they arrive in uniform or an official vehicle (police, medics, firefighters, etc).
Please download the vaccinations forms prior to your visit and or bring along N$5 per person cost contribution for the vaccination forms, payable at the entrance. Vaccination forms are available at https://gondwana-collection.com/en/about-us/covid-19-hygiene-measures
“It is now where we need to be positive – where our physical and mental health both need to be taken into consideration and cared for,” Joubert says. “It is with this in mind that we aim to make this vaccination experience a fun and positive one.
“If you want to help our overworked front line workers, get vaccinated. If you want to help our overflowing hospitals, get vaccinated. If you want to save lives and livelihoods, get vaccinated. If you want your children to have a better future than our current reality, get vaccinated.”
Sponsors include: FNB Namibia, the Ministry of Health, the private sector coalition ‘Vaccines for Hope’, OSH-Med international, E.M.A. Rescue Service, Westcare Medical Centre, Namibia Health Risk Solutions, Namibia Health Plan (NHP), Coca Cola Beverages Africa Group Namibia, Maerua Superspar, Baywash, Rent-a-Drum, MotorMedia Namibia, Komnik & Franck, African Marketing, Kercon Food Enterprises, Seapride Foods, Konica Minolta, Windhoek Show Society, Gondwana Collection Namibia and the Gondwana Care Trust along with contributors Food Lover’s Market, Pupkewitz Group, Agra Limited and CYMOT.
Entrance to the vaccination station is from Bell Street only.

