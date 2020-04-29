Drive thru open for expired licences

Roads Authority corporate communications manager Hileni Fillemon. Photo Nampa

Drive through facilities at NaTis Valley reopened today in Windhoek’s northern industrial area along with the cash halls for corporate clients at the Roads Authority (RA) head office.

According to manager of corporate communication at RA, Hilleni Fillemon, the drive-through will only assist customers whose vehicle license expired during the lockdown period.

“Only clients in vehicles will be assisted at the drive-through. Please do not visit our offices if your vehicle licence is still valid under the 21 days grace period. The cash hall for corporate clients will only assist those with fleet vehicles with expired vehicle licenses,” she said.

Fillemon urged customers to make use of their debit or credit card facilities when making a payment for services as no payment via e-wallet, easy and or blue wallet will be accepted.

The extension for those whose documents such as driving and learners licenses expired during the lockdown period is subject to the minister of works and transport's approval and more detail about the extension will be communicated in due course.

Operating hours for both drive-through facilities and cash hall will be from 08:00 to 15:30, Fillemon said. – Nampa

