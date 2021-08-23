Driving an Inclusion Revolution

GIZ S4DA and Special Olympics partner up

The GIZ’s Sport for Development in Africa and the Special Olympics Africa Region signed a collaborative agreement in a virtual meeting. This agreement promotes development perspectives for children and youth through sport in Africa. Photos contributed



The GIZ’s Sport for Development in Africa (SD4A) and the Special Olympics Africa Region have signed an agreement to collaborate in inclusive sports for development project activities in Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia and Senegal.

This agreement promotes development perspectives for children and youth through sport in Africa. The signing took place during a virtual signing ceremony, very much in keeping with the #newnormal the world finds itself in.

Half of Africa’s 1.2 billion population is under the age of 25. For this young generation to be a driver of sustainable development, it needs peace, access to education and prospects.

Sport has proven to be an effective means to promote education, peace, violence prevention, gender equality, and health. Young people engaging in sport acquire important life skills like communication, collaboration, and leadership. These skills increase their confidence, and better qualify them for the labour market.



Focus points

• Provision of technical expertise in the development of policies, curricula and coaching materials with regards to sport for development, safeguarding in sport, mental health and inclusion.

• Capacity building of technical sports personnel and administrators in sports for development (S4D), safeguarding in sport, mental health and inclusion.

• Enhance close cooperation with other local and international organizations, including governmental and non-governmental stakeholders, federations, civil-society organizations, private sector actors advocating for S4D, unified sports and disability inclusion in sports.

• Exchange of best practices to facilitate networking and partnerships.



Charles Nyambe, president and managing director of Special Olympics Africa Region, said: “In the Africa Region, Special Olympics’ work revolves around the cultivation of youth leadership, because each youth advocate and leader is a step towards the Inclusion Revolution. This partnership with SD4A strengthens and enhances our capacity to stimulate and cultivate sports engagement in Africa.”

The collaboration between the Special Olympics and SD4A will allow the Special Olympics Unified Schools programming on its mission to change attitudes towards people with intellectual disabilities, as well as preparing today’s youth for a diverse and dynamic global landscape.

Thomas Levin, of GIZ added: “The joining of forces for the Inclusion Revolution is essential. We can only truly succeed once everyone has an ‘inclusive mindset’ in their everyday life! This is what we will be working towards and I for one cannot wait.”

The agreement will see activities deployed in Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia and Senegal where projects will be rolled out at a grassroots level, as well as locally, regionally and nationally – all with the intent of boosting engagement, participation in sporting activities in all its forms as well as through the creation of safe and secure sporting facilities and venues that will safeguard all children engaged in sport at whatever level.



