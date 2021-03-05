Driving innovation

Which wall will your research break?

05 March 2021 | Education

Applications are open for Falling Walls Lab Namibia, for which talented students, early career professionals, entrepreneurs and academics from all disciplines are invited to apply with their groundbreaking research, business models and initiatives.
Falling Walls Lab Namibia is hosted by DAAD Namibia (German Academic Exchange Service).

World-class platform
Selected participants are given the opportunity to participate in a pitch competition and present their work to peers, a high-calibre jury of experts from academia and business, and the general public, competing to win a trip to the global Falling Walls Lab Finale in Berlin, Germany, on 8 November 2021 and a ticket to the Falling Walls Conference.
At the global finals, 100 finalists from all over the world compete to become the Breakthrough Winner in the Emerging Talents category of Falling Walls, taking home the title and prize money, and receiving the opportunity to pitch their idea once again on the grand stage of the Falling Walls Conference.
The aim of the Falling Walls Lab is to provide a diverse and interdisciplinary pool of students, researchers, and early-career professionals with a world-class platform that helps them drive their innovations, develops their communication skills, and connects them with each other, creating a global network and impactful and sustainable community of innovators and change-makers.
The Falling Walls Lab is organised by the Falling Walls Foundation and funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research, the Berlin-Senate, Google, and Huawei. It is supported by the Federal Foreign Office of Germany and the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD).
Falling Walls Lab Namibia takes place on 30 September 2021 at the Namibia University of Science and Technology. Applications can be submitted online via www.falling-walls.com/lab/apply until 30 June 2021. For further information, visit www.falling-walls.com/lab

Similar News

 

Expand our school, Dordabis parents plead

1 day - 04 March 2021 | Education

Parents at Dordabis are calling for the expansion of the local school to beyond grade 7 level to make education more accessible for children at...

Energy essay competition – enter now!

2 days ago - 03 March 2021 | Education

Grade 9 to 12 learners across the country are invited to participate in an essay writing competition under the theme “How do we best develop...

Full steam ahead for O&L’s TAP

3 days ago - 02 March 2021 | Education

Building on the success of more than a decade, the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group’s Talent Attraction Programme (TAP) is in full swing.The purpose of...

Namibia’s link to Loudima severed for now

3 days ago - 02 March 2021 | Education

Windhoek • [email protected] has financially withdrawn from its support of the beleaguered Loudima Institute for Technical and Vocational Training partnership in the Congo and the...

Exercise is not just about exercise

4 days ago - 01 March 2021 | Education

Windhoek • Titus Mwahafa2021 seems to be continuing much in the same vein as 2020 ended; restrictions and Covid-19 still looming large for Namibia and...

Get your educational booklets here!

4 days ago - 01 March 2021 | Education

Windhoek • [email protected] Zone and Namibia Media Holdings (NMH) will once again print and distribute educational booklets for pre-primary pupils, as well as grades 1,...

Good news for three Khomas schools

1 week ago - 26 February 2021 | Education

The Khomas Regional Council, along with the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture handed over new infrastructure to three schools in Windhoek earlier this week.The...

Special education protocols non-existent

1 week ago - 24 February 2021 | Education

Namibia has no protocols in place to identify, diagnose and support learners with special education needs (LSEN), a report on the Namibian Examination and Assessment...

Big day for ALI

1 week ago - 24 February 2021 | Education

FNB, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation and the African Leadership Institute (ALI) recently celebrated the 100th group of leaders who completed their training and received...

A dream becomes a reality

1 week ago - 24 February 2021 | Education

Green Enterprise Solutions shared that one of its longest-serving employees, Emilia Hangula, has earned her Diploma in Pre-Primary Education through the Institute of Open Learning...

Latest News

RCC employees sent home

6 hours ago | Business

Over 60 employees of the Roads Contractor Company (RCC) were on Thursday sent home after being denied access to their rented offices, which is owned...

Cycle away on Saturday

7 hours ago | Sports

The Nedbank National XCM Championships take place at the IJG trails in Kleine Kuppe on Saturday (6 March 2021) – an event that is very...

Don’t just acknowledge…celebrate women in...

13 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Ilana ErasmusMarch 8th is International Women’s Day – the one day in a year that women, their accomplishments and contributions to life, society...

Driving innovation

13 hours ago | Education

Applications are open for Falling Walls Lab Namibia, for which talented students, early career professionals, entrepreneurs and academics from all disciplines are invited to apply...

Security company sued for shooting...

13 hours ago | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] High Court judge this week gave the greenlight for a lawsuit to continue in which two shooting victims are suing Shilimela Security...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 day - 04 March 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

Shoozi wins first round in...

1 day - 04 March 2021 | Sports

The first tournament in Nedbank for Autism Series 2021 took place at the Omeya Golf Club recently, with excited spectators who got to witness golf...

Marketing your home in the...

1 day - 04 March 2021 | Life Style

The ongoing threat of Covid-19 means that our lives have become increasingly digital. Now more than ever, sellers will need to ensure that their listing...

Win with Agribank’s selfie competition!

1 day - 04 March 2021 | Society

Hileni Namwandi (26) of Omuntele in the Oshikoto region won a N$10 000 voucher in Agribank’s first round of their women and youth loan scheme...

Load More