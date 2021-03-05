Driving innovation

Which wall will your research break?

Visit www.falling-walls.com/lab for more info.

Applications are open for Falling Walls Lab Namibia, for which talented students, early career professionals, entrepreneurs and academics from all disciplines are invited to apply with their groundbreaking research, business models and initiatives.

Falling Walls Lab Namibia is hosted by DAAD Namibia (German Academic Exchange Service).



World-class platform

Selected participants are given the opportunity to participate in a pitch competition and present their work to peers, a high-calibre jury of experts from academia and business, and the general public, competing to win a trip to the global Falling Walls Lab Finale in Berlin, Germany, on 8 November 2021 and a ticket to the Falling Walls Conference.

At the global finals, 100 finalists from all over the world compete to become the Breakthrough Winner in the Emerging Talents category of Falling Walls, taking home the title and prize money, and receiving the opportunity to pitch their idea once again on the grand stage of the Falling Walls Conference.

The aim of the Falling Walls Lab is to provide a diverse and interdisciplinary pool of students, researchers, and early-career professionals with a world-class platform that helps them drive their innovations, develops their communication skills, and connects them with each other, creating a global network and impactful and sustainable community of innovators and change-makers.

The Falling Walls Lab is organised by the Falling Walls Foundation and funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research, the Berlin-Senate, Google, and Huawei. It is supported by the Federal Foreign Office of Germany and the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD).

Falling Walls Lab Namibia takes place on 30 September 2021 at the Namibia University of Science and Technology. Applications can be submitted online via www.falling-walls.com/lab/apply until 30 June 2021. For further information, visit www.falling-walls.com/lab

