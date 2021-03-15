Drug-free sport in the spotlight

Educating cyclists

15 March 2021 | Sports

Nedbank Namibia and Namibia Health Plan (NHP) have come on board as the official sponsors of the Drug Free Sport workshop, which will be hosted by the Namibian Cycling Federation (NCF), in collaboration with the Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) and the World Anti-Doping Code (WADA) at the Barn Coffee Shop in Windhoek tomorrow (16 March 2021).
The NNOC is a signatory to WADA, and as the assigned National Anti-Doping Organisation for Namibia, is responsible for initiating, implementing and enforcing the Doping Control Process as well as fulfilling its duty under the code, which includes anti-doping education.
Due to the perceived sensitivity of drug testing, especially within the small cycling Namibian community, compliance testing results have previously not been made public. However, the NCF will be following a new approach to make all future results public, and thus the objective of the workshop is to get all those involved on the same page.
The President of the Namibia Cycling Federation, Axel Theissen says, “The NCF will use the workshop as a platform to educate cyclists, team managers as well as all other interested parties”.
The aim of this workshop is to create awareness among athletes, support personnel and sport administrators, of the requirements under the WADA code, as well as to provide access to information and tools for further self-education and management, as it relates to drug abuse in sport.
“Attendees are to be made aware of the potentially serious health risks associated with drug abuse in sport and the impact a positive test result could have on ones’ sports career. The processes will be explained and educational tools made available for athletes to understand the requirements under the code,” Theissen says.
The endgame of this workshop is to safeguard the health of the athletes and ensure fair competition.
Since the number of attendees will be limited to 50 persons, the event will also be streamed live on the NCF Facebook page. Info: [email protected]

