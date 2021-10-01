Dryland crop production preparations

01 October 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks Saisai

As we slowly approach the start of our rainy season, farmers all over the country are hoping to receive much-anticipated showers.
Rainfall provides a favourable scenario as it has many positive effects on agricultural activities. Firstly, rainfall replenishes our water resources (e.g. rivers, boreholes, underground water aquifers); Secondly, rainfall encourages the regrowth of grass on our grazing lands and is the main source of irrigation for most crop farmers.
Namibia aims to be a food secure country by producing most of its staple grains locally. This has required farmers who practice dryland crop production to be prepared each year to ensure a successful cropping season. Dryland crop production is commonly practiced in Namibia’s Omaheke, Oshikoto, Oshana, Omusati, Ohangwena, Kavango West, Kavango East and Zambezi regions. This form of agriculture focuses on producing major staple grains and relies solely on rainfall as the only source of water supply to crop fields.
Conventionally, the operations of dryland crop production respond to the first rainfall that is received and usually about 25 mm of rainfall is needed for soil to support seed germination.
Consequently, preparedness is a key factor that farmers must bear in mind when intending to successfully grow rain fed crops. As the month of November is fast approaching, farmers are urged to start procuring all the necessary inputs they need to grow cereal crops such as maize, pearl millet (mahangu) and sorghum.
Firstly, farmers must start buying the right cultivars of maize, mahangu and sorghum to be produced. Secondly, once the seeds are available, it is of great importance for farmers to start clearing bushes and all unwanted vegetation that may hinder easy cultivation of their fields.

Ploughing
Another crucial aspect is for farmers to start registering for ploughing services at all Ministry of Agriculture’s Agricultural Development Centres (ADCs) in their respective constituencies to ensure that their fields are ploughed on time. On government’s side, it is ideal for them as service providers to ensure that tractors and inputs such as fertilizers are made available before the commencement of the ploughing season.
Farmers are further urged to acquire information on rainfall forecast trends for the upcoming season.
This information should specifically focus on the average amount of rainfall expected in each region that participates in dryland crop production. This will aid farmers to have an understanding of how much water will be required for them to grow crops successfully. For maize producers, an average amount of above 500mm is required to successfully grow white maize.
On the other hand, crops such as mahangu require about 350mm when one grows cultivars such as Okashana number two. Sorghum may require about 400mm of water per growing season. Additionally, farmers must ensure that they understand the forecasted rainfall distribution as it may have an effect on the production of crops.
Dry spells during the growing season and crucial stages such as flowering may hinder the yield potential of each crop. Furthermore, farmers must study the forecasted intensity of rainfall as it has a direct effect on crop growth. Light intensity rainfall that is prolonged is ideal for maximum soil absorption and ensuring that crop roots are supplied with adequate water. High intensity rainfall may cause soil erosion and damage to crops on open fields.
Finally, successful dryland crop production requires input suppliers to ensure that seeds, fertilizers, herbicides, and pesticides are readily available for farmers. On the other hand, farmers are encouraged to ensure that they procure the right seeds that have a short growing period as rainfall patterns are unpredictable. Overall, preparedness may ensure that farmers achieve their objective of a successful harvest.
*Hanks Saisai is AgriBank’s Technical Advisor: Crops & Poultry.

Similar News

 

FMD could scupper live sheep export plan

1 day - 01 October 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • [email protected] controversial business proposal to import thousands of sheep into Namibia for export via sea to the Middle East faces a potential roadblock...

Voed ’n nasie

1 week ago - 21 September 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • [email protected] Haikali het ’n passie vir landbou en die bemagtiging van jongmense in die landbousektor.Die jong boer het sy loopbaan in die landbou...

Sea freight livestock plans back on the table

2 weeks ago - 15 September 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibian company’s plans to transport thousands of sheep via Namibia from South Africa for export by sea to the Middle East continues...

Agri advisory training a hit

2 weeks ago - 13 September 2021 | Agriculture

Farmers in the Omaheke and Otjozondjupa regions responded positively to Agribank’s practical training and lecture sessions.As farmers prepare for the upcoming rainy season, Agribank conducted...

Agri assistance for the fairer sex

3 weeks ago - 09 September 2021 | Agriculture

In its quest to assist women and youth in agriculture, Agribank disbursed loans to the value of N$43 million to women, while another N$38.7 million...

Agricultural face-to-face training resumes

1 month - 01 September 2021 | Agriculture

Agribank’s Agri-Advisory Services Division (AASD) resumed with face-to-face training and lectures, following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings, with strict adherence and observation of...

Why keep records of crop production

1 month - 31 August 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiRecords are a vital component of any farming enterprise and naturally this includes crop production enterprises. Records are usually kept for four...

Respiratory diseases in chickens

1 month - 16 August 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiRearing chickens is an exciting and rewarding small-scale farming venture that is on the rise in Namibia. Poultry production is common in...

Second genetics auction held

1 month - 13 August 2021 | Agriculture

Farmers who participated in the biannual Namibia Genetics Auction Group’s event hosted at the Agra Bank Windhoek Ring in Windhoek, achieved an average of N$39...

Omaheke remains cattle capital

2 months ago - 01 August 2021 | Agriculture

Omaheke governor Pijoo Nganate said the region continues to be the champion in beef production, with emphasis on breeds that capitalise on maximum output of...

Latest News

Big tea party for cancer

1 day - 01 October 2021 | Events

Windhoek • [email protected] years ago, five women decided to organise the first edition of Namibia’s Biggest Tea Party 4 Hope (NBT4Hope) to support organisations that...

US climate envoy visits Namibia

1 day - 01 October 2021 | Environment

A US delegation focused on climate change and clean energy met today with Namibian government officials and civil society to encourage partnerships on clean energy...

Food for thought

1 day - 01 October 2021 | Society

The German Embassy has partnered with King’s Daughter’s Organisation and Help4Nam to support families in need with food donations in and around Windhoek, Okahandja and...

Matie soek perfekte resep vir...

1 day - 01 October 2021 | Environment

’n Nagraadse student in Veekundige Wetenskappe aan die Universiteit Stellenbosch (US), Dakota Guy, is tans besig om ’n plaasvervanger vir regte renostermelk te ontwikkel wat...

Dryland crop production preparations

1 day - 01 October 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiAs we slowly approach the start of our rainy season, farmers all over the country are hoping to receive much-anticipated showers.Rainfall provides...

FMD could scupper live sheep...

1 day - 01 October 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • [email protected] controversial business proposal to import thousands of sheep into Namibia for export via sea to the Middle East faces a potential roadblock...

‘Kalmeer’ met Janie Bay

1 day - 01 October 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Die immergewilde Suid-Afrikaanse sanger Janie Bay het pas ’n video vir die tweede enkelsnit vanaf haar album Prisma uitgereik. Die liedjie “Kalmeer” gaan oor die...

Chill with Windhoek Express

2 days ago - 30 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Kruger wins youth cattle judging...

2 days ago - 30 September 2021 | Education

Elandri Kruger won the Bank Windhoek Feedmaster National Cattle Judging Competition hosted at the Windhoek Agricultural and Industrial Show, while Karlien van der Merwe and...

Load More