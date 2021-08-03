Du Toit to take the lead for now

03 August 2021 | Business

Following the departure of Sakaria Nghikembua at the end of his 5-year term as chief executive of Agribank at the end of last month, the board appointed their chief financial officer, Louis du Toit (pictured), as the acting CEO. The arrangement is in place for the next three months. Du Toit, a qualified chartered accountant, has been with the bank since 2019. Prior to joining Agribank, he served in various roles at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) for close to a decade, including being a partner. He also served as a CFO in a multinational financial services group for over 10 years. Additionally, he has been a member of Agribank’s Executive Committee. In the meantime, the board is in the recruitment process of a substantive CEO, with interviews having been conducted last week.

