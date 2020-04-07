Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb reaffirms support to the Tsumeb Community

09 April 2020 | Energy


Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb reaffirmed its support to the Tsumeb community by improving the preparedness levels of the Tsumeb District hospital should the COVID-19 virus be detected in Tsumeb. The support to the hospital amounts to N$ 5 million.
The donation will aid with the upgrading of the existing isolation wards at the hospital, including other related services. The Company is also providing support towards the awareness campaign of the Ministry of Health and Social Services by printing additional communication material about COVID-19 and help in the distribution of the materials.
Dundee is committed to safeguarding the health of its workforce and local communities, managing supply chains and addressing the risks posed by the pandemic. “We are monitoring the situation closely and our first priority is ensuring the health and well-being of our workforce and the community in which we operate,” said Zebra Kasete, Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb Vice President and Managing Director.
According to Kasete, the Company has been following the national safety instructions and proactively introduced protocols to protect our employees. The Company wants to continue to play a role in helping individuals and communities emerge stronger. Kasete underscored the importance of teamwork and unity stating that, beating the pandemic will require full and active participation from everyone. “Failing to help vulnerable people, communities or countries during this pandemic will put many at risk and therefore it is everyone’s responsibility to contain the spread of the virus”, he said.

About Dundee Precious Metals
Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb (Pty) Limited (DPMT), is located in Tsumeb, Namibia approximately 430 km north of the capital city of Windhoek. The smelter was constructed in 1963 and is one of only a few in the world that can treat complex copper concentrates.

The smelter produces 98.5% pure copper blisters and with its ability to treat complex copper concentrates is transitioning from a captive smelter, receiving mainly Dundee concentrates into a toll treatment facility with brown-fields expansion potential.

Dundee is one of the largest employer in the Oshikoto region with a workforce of approximately 700 employees.

End/

MEDIA CONTACT PERSON
Alina Garises
Manager: Communications
Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb (Pty) Limited
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +264 67 2234024
Mobile: +264 811 228 673


