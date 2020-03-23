E-health solutions can improve healthcare sector

23 March 2020 | Health

Kehad Snydewel
In the last few weeks, Namibia – just like the rest of the world – has come to face an uncertain future.
The Covid-19 virus has us in its grip and is making us reassess the fabric of our everyday life.
As different countries have experienced different rates of infections, deaths and self-isolation, one thing has become clear: The over-burdening of healthcare workers, hospitals and the whole infrastructure that is the medical sector cannot sustain the Covid-19 onslaught much longer.
How then will people, governments, institutions and countries cope?
One solution is to start leveraging technology where possible in the healthcare space. With the need for quarantine, self-isolation and social distancing, e-health applications and implementation becomes key.

Key areas
• Create an online platform where users can connect with their doctors to conduct remote video or telephone consultations, thereby engaging in social distancing and self-solation practises, and cutting down on unnecessary travel to your doctor or hospital and minimising exposure.
• Make tools available and accessible that allow healthcare providers to digitally communicate with patients through video conferences, community engagement tools and online bookings. This can be the first engagement between patients and healthcare providers, making it possible to screen patients prior to consultation or even as part of the consultation.
• GPs and their patients can access video conferencing applications via their computer, tablet or phone app. The appointment is set up and scheduled in the same way as a face-to-face consultation, with an allocated time slot and active link to join the consultation. Once all parties have joined the video conference, they can see and hear each other through the microphone and camera on their devices. We already do this in our personal lives through FaceTime or Whatsapp. Through a secure and safe connection, the healthcare sector can significantly unburden their resources by doing the same.
• This can also be the basis of creating secure electronic medical records for patients to track diagnoses and treatments, allowing doctors, specialists and hospitals to exchange medical information securely, privately and within a matter of seconds across the country.
• This platform can also communicate important and reliable information to patients to get rid of all the fake news through dedicated apps informing patients and bringing real and up to date information to them when they need it most
• Roll out online Covid-19 patient pre-appointment screening platform for practices and health facilities across the country. These practices will be able to refer the patient to facilities equipped to deal with coronavirus, so they can serve directly online those patients that may be at risk or refuse online booking requiring the patient to call the practice
• Privacy and confidentiality of patient information is key and the remote consultations must avoid patient identity being exposed. However, with the right firewalls, secure networks and cloud-enabled storage, the healthcare sector can be transformed to become more efficient.

To sum up
It is essential that we embrace technology in the healthcare sector – not only for efficiency, but also to protect the vital, valuable and heroic healthcare workers. Less direct contact means less exposure.
Since Namibia is investing heavily into healthcare and hospitals, e-health should be a major part of this investment and upgrading drive. It is the only way in which the Covid-19 virus can be challenged and Namibia’s medical sector can be future-ready.
In the meantime it is important to adhere to all the advice given and to listen to government when it comes to precautions to take against Covid-19.
*Kehad Snydewel is the managing director of Green Enterprise Solutions.

