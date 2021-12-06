e-Health to assist system

Image for illustrative purposes only. Photo Photo eufordigital.eu

The health ministry on Friday launched the national e-Health strategy aimed at enhancing healthcare delivery in Namibia and promoting universal healthcare through Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Speaking at the launch, health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula said eHealth is one of the key responses to a national vision of a healthy nation, enjoying a high standard of living and quality health and social services. “The provision of quality health and social welfare is underpinned by timely, accessible and accurate data to inform decision making for strategic interventions. Currently, Namibia’s patient medical records are largely paper-based, making the verification process lengthy and cumbersome.”

An eHealth strategy will transform the health system and change from the existing manual medical records system to an electronic one he said, adding that the strategy further seeks to change the way health-related information is collected, shared, communicated, and analysed to improve decision-making and patient care.

“The rapid advancement in ICT has made it possible for us to keep a finger on the pulse using real-time data to enable, among others, proper planning, resource allocation and ensuring health security by strengthening disease monitoring and surveillance. It will allow healthcare workers to capture, access, and share patient information promptly across geographical and health sector boundaries using information and communication technologies that are fit for purpose securely and reliably.”

World Health Organisation (WHO) country representative, Dr Charles Sagoe-Moses, commended the ministry for taking the decision to launch the system saying that by so doing the Namibian government is making a commitment to a paradigm shift to enhance health outcomes by improving medical diagnosis, data-based treatment decisions, digital therapeutics, clinical trials, self-management of care and person-centred care as well as creating more evidence-based knowledge, skills and competence for professionals to support healthcare through digital transformation.

This strategy is aligned to the WHO Global Strategy on digital health 2020-2025. – Nampa