E-learning a challenge in Omaheke

Omaheke education director, Pecka Semba, has said the region has not been very successful with the e-learning mode in some of its schools due to the unavailability of internet connectivity and the lack of smart devices in most households.

Speaking during a regional update at the Coronavirus Information Centre on Monday, Semba said around 10 of the 47 schools in the region have not adopted the e-learning mode introduced for the continuation of teaching and learning due to their remote locations. However, the director highlighted that the region is thriving in the off-line learning mode.

“With the unavailability of internet connectivity at certain schools and lack of modern technologies, we go out of our way to print study materials for learners at schools and communities,” Semba said.



Parental illiteracy

He added that the high rate of illiteracy among parents is another challenge in the region, which is home to members of the marginalised San community, the majority of whom do not have the literacy level required to assist their children.

“When we bring booklets to the parents, they should be prepared to teach their children, but they are not because they are illiterate,” he said.

He commended community members and teachers, saying that despite the challenges, the teachers and some grade 12 and 10 learners and other community members have taken the initiative to help parents who are illiterate, which reflects a positive attitude.

“We have been frequented by a lot of calls; learners are even coming to our offices in terms of this mode of learning. They want to be updated and they are contacting their subject teachers and the principals are also giving very positive feedback in terms of this,” he added. – Nampa

