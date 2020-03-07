Each for Equal celebrated in Namibia

Women’s Day commemorated

PPS (Professional Provident Society) Insurance Namibia hosted its fourth annual women’s breakfast and celebrated International Women’s Day on 6 March with over 50 guests in attendance.

Each year, PPS Insurance Namibia pays tribute to remarkable and dynamic women who have achieved success in the corporate or private arena through acknowledging women who have made an outstanding effort towards the development of Namibian society in her respective field.

This event saw the chief operating officer Almarie Bartsch stressing the importance of everyone actively choosing to challenge stereotypes, fight bias, broaden perceptions, improve situations and celebrate women's achievements every day.

“Women empowerment is key to the development of a nation. We must work towards our own personal development, empower ourselves by setting personal goals and work towards achieving these goals. We should be role models to others, especially our daughters and younger woman in society,” she said.

Ayanda Seboni, executive of brand marketing and communication South Africa, touched base on the importance of mental health and of taking care of personal needs.

“We need to fill up our various buckets which include our family, health, self and friends. All of these play a vital role to allow us to fully function as a woman,” she added.

Marketing specialist Melissa Goagoses thanked all of the women who attended and confirmed that the event fulfilled its purpose. “We have such a vast membership base of women from all walks of life. We are proud that we could re connect with each woman who made time to attend. We heard so many testimonials and could converse on constructive ways to celebrate being a woman in this new millennial and avoid some challenges that we can.”

Founder of Poiyah Media, Ilke Platt shared her experience in corporate, entrepreneurship journey and was invited to encourage the women to be the best that they can be. Her theme centred around faith and reminding each woman in attendance that she is the daughter of a King.

“All of us can attest that we’ve been through a storm at some point in our life. As we get shaken, we at times have our crowns tilted, thrown off and dirtied but we should also remember who we are. Remind ourselves of our worth, put that crown back on, dust it off and straighten it,” she urged.

Her speech further alerted all to appreciate all women that make an impact and not only the well-known. Her introduction started with a role play of identifying well known influential persons and not well-known persons but emphasizing that the unsung heroes make an equal contribution to society. She touched on triggering statistics sourced from the World Economic Reform which still indicates that it will take the world 108 years to fill the gender gap.

“According to the World Economic Reform, 33 000 girls become child brides every day, women in rural parts of Africa spend 40 billion hours a year collecting water, only six countries give women equal legal work rights as men.”

The day was filled with great networking, testimonials and women support in the industry, with next years’ event promising to deliver the same calibre and encourages all professional women from various industries to take part.

