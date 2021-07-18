Eagles draw tough competition

18 July 2021 | Sports

Namibia has been drawn into Group A of the Round 1 of qualifiers of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, scheduled from 17 October to 14 November.
The event will be hosted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The BCCI has the hosting rights of the tournament, but the 16-team event had to be shifted to the UAE because of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the draw that took place on Saturday, the Eagles, as Namibia is known, will be playing against Ireland, Netherlands, and automatic qualifiers Sri Lanka in Group A. Group B comprises Oman, Papua New Guinea (PNG), Scotland, and automatic qualifiers Bangladesh.
Namibia qualified for the tournament in October 2019, with the event scheduled for October and November 2020.
Cricket Namibia chief executive Johan Muller said the draw was a tough one as they would have preferred to play Oman and PNG. “It is also good to avoid Bangladesh and play Sri Lanka because the latter is rebuilding their team. They have a young squad with less experience,” Muller said.
The tournament was moved to 2021 following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic worldwide.
The two winners of the groups will join the defending champions, the West Indies alongside former champions England, Australia and South Africa in Group 1 of the Super 12s.
Namibia needs to win two of their group games for them to automatically qualify for the 2022 World Cup finals. Group 2 will comprise former champions India and Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, and the other two qualifiers from Round 1.
The groups, selected on the basis of team rankings as of 20 March 2020, are:
Group A: Sri Lanka, Namibia, Netherlands, Ireland
Group B: Oman, Bangladesh, PNG, Scotland
Super 12 stage
Group One: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies plus the winner of Group A and runner-up of Group B.
Group Two: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan plus runner-up of Group A and the winner of Group B. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Olympic stars on their way

23 hours ago | Sports

President Hage Geingob called on Namibian athletes to be respectful to their coaches as well as be good ambassadors while competing at the rescheduled Olympic...

Mboma, Masilingi readying for Games

5 days ago - 14 July 2021 | Sports

Coach Henk Botha of Namibia’s two sensational sprinters Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi, said they are hard at work in preparing for the rescheduled 2020...

#Pledge4Pink – Go pink or go home!

1 week ago - 12 July 2021 | Sports

Pupkewitz Motors has partnered with Cricket Namibia in their pledge to raise funds for breast cancer in Namibia. The aim with this initiative is to...

Goagoses to serve on Netball Africa board

1 week ago - 09 July 2021 | Sports

Netball Namibia’s vice president of marketing and sponsorships, Rebecca Goagoses, has been elected to serve on the new Netball Africa board, which consists of members...

Meet our Olympians!

1 week ago - 08 July 2021 | Sports

The Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) announced the team of athletes and officials that will represent Namibia at the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games.Namibia...

Support for cyclists

1 week ago - 07 July 2021 | Sports

“RMB Namibia, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, has been a steadfast supporter of the great sport of cycling in Namibia for many years,” says Philip...

Striker Kambindu heads to Moz

1 week ago - 07 July 2021 | Sports

Brave Warriors striker Elmo Kambindu has joined Mozambique’s Clube de Desportos da Costa do Sol, commonly known as Costa do Sol on a two-year contract.The...

Masilingi, Mboma prepare for 200m

2 weeks ago - 04 July 2021 | Sports

After being withdrawn from participating in the 400 metre (m) race at the Tokyo Olympics, Beatrice Masilingi and Christine Mboma will now turn their focus...

Vorster pumped for Olympic Games

3 weeks ago - 24 June 2021 | Sports

Namibia’s cross-country cyclist Michelle Vorster said she is better prepared for the upcoming Olympic Games than she was when she represented the country in Rio,...

SKW hosts annual Winter Shoot

4 weeks ago - 20 June 2021 | Sports

SKW Archers Club last weekend hosted their annual Winter Shoot, where over the course of the two days 14 archers participated in both indoor and...

Latest News

Get ready to boot out...

2 hours ago | Social Issues

On Friday, 30 July 2021, the Cancer Association of Namibia is “giving cancer the boot from Namibia”!While we are all fighting Covid-19 as bravely was...

Pierneef’s Namibian art up on...

3 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Henk Pierneef is arguably the most beloved and iconic painter of the South African landscape. His deep affection for the soil, his keen sense of...

Immigration officer arrested

3 hours ago | Crime

A 38-year-old Namibian immigration officer employed at the Trans-Kalahari border post in the Omaheke region was arrested on Friday for allegedly corruptly using his office...

A high stakes relay race...

3 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Edwin TjirambaThe corona plague afflicted me with great force the last few weeks. While I count my blessings for each day of progress...

No looting reported

23 hours ago | Crime

No incident of looting or attempts were observed in Namibia so far.This according to Nampol Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, who reacted on Sunday to the...

Olympic stars on their way

23 hours ago | Sports

President Hage Geingob called on Namibian athletes to be respectful to their coaches as well as be good ambassadors while competing at the rescheduled Olympic...

Covid deaths overburden court

23 hours ago | Justice

Justice minister Yvonne Dausab said her ministry will be streamlining processes of the Master of the High Court, having been overwhelmed with requests and applications...

Eagles draw tough competition

23 hours ago | Sports

Namibia has been drawn into Group A of the Round 1 of qualifiers of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, scheduled...

Lufthansa changes flight frequencies

2 days ago - 16 July 2021 | Transport

Due to Namibia being classified as virus variant area by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Lufthansa is changing the flight frequency and times between Frankfurt...

Load More