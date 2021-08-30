Eagles fly high

Pictured here are the Eagles team along with Cricket Namibia and Capricorn Group executives.

The Capricorn Group has entered into an agreement with Cricket Namibia to become a main sponsor of women’s cricket, focussing on the National Women’s Team and the Girls festivals/tournaments and school league to develop girls’ programs.

The announcement was made at the Wanderers sports field in the capital, where Cricket Namibia hosted a Capricorn Eagles Franchise T20 competition.

The Namibian National Women’s Cricket Team is now officially named the Capricorn Eagles.

Speaking at the event, Capricorn Group’s Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs Marlize Horn, thanked Johan Muller, CEO of Cricket Namibia, for the opportunity to collaborate. She handed over a cricket bat to symbolise the N$150 000 sponsorship.

“We are very proud of the accomplishments of the Capricorn Eagles and look forward to seeing them soaring higher,” Horn said. “Through our commitment of N$150 000 to women’s and girls’ cricket for this year, we hope to grow enthusiasm for the sport and we look forward to creating more opportunities for them.”

In June, the Capricorn Group and its subsidiary Capricorn Asset Management and Capricorn Private Wealth sent the Namibian National Women’s Cricket Team to the Women’s Kwibuka Tournament in Kigali, Rwanda. The Capricorn Eagles had outstanding performances, making the Namibian nation proud with a 5/5 win.



