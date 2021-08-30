Eagles fly high

30 August 2021 | Sports

The Capricorn Group has entered into an agreement with Cricket Namibia to become a main sponsor of women’s cricket, focussing on the National Women’s Team and the Girls festivals/tournaments and school league to develop girls’ programs.
The announcement was made at the Wanderers sports field in the capital, where Cricket Namibia hosted a Capricorn Eagles Franchise T20 competition.
The Namibian National Women’s Cricket Team is now officially named the Capricorn Eagles.
Speaking at the event, Capricorn Group’s Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs Marlize Horn, thanked Johan Muller, CEO of Cricket Namibia, for the opportunity to collaborate. She handed over a cricket bat to symbolise the N$150 000 sponsorship.
“We are very proud of the accomplishments of the Capricorn Eagles and look forward to seeing them soaring higher,” Horn said. “Through our commitment of N$150 000 to women’s and girls’ cricket for this year, we hope to grow enthusiasm for the sport and we look forward to creating more opportunities for them.”
In June, the Capricorn Group and its subsidiary Capricorn Asset Management and Capricorn Private Wealth sent the Namibian National Women’s Cricket Team to the Women’s Kwibuka Tournament in Kigali, Rwanda. The Capricorn Eagles had outstanding performances, making the Namibian nation proud with a 5/5 win.

Similar News

 

National DotA2 E-sports team selected

30th of August 12:02 | Sports

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) recently hosted the final round of the DotA 2 national tournament where the new Namibian team was selected.These five...

Shikongo takes silver at Games

19 hours ago | Sports

Paralympic sprinter Ananias Shikongo and his guide Sem Shimanda won the first medal for Namibia in the men’s T11, 400 metres at the 2020 Paralympic...

Nampol aces tennis league

6 days ago - 23 August 2021 | Sports

The NTA league wrapped up the past weekend with excellent games and celebrations.The men's first league final was a nail biter between CTC, under the...

Driving an Inclusion Revolution

6 days ago - 23 August 2021 | Sports

The GIZ’s Sport for Development in Africa (SD4A) and the Special Olympics Africa Region have signed an agreement to collaborate in inclusive sports for development...

National Esports CS:GO team in selected

1 week ago - 20 August 2021 | Sports

The final round of the Namibian Electronic Sports Association’s (NESA) CS:GO tournament took place on 31 July, and from the ashes rose our new Namibian...

Para-athletes promise to show their mettle

1 week ago - 18 August 2021 | Sports

Namibia’s representatives at the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games say they are ready to fly the national flag with pride when they step on the...

Nedbank Runified Series in full swing

1 week ago - 16 August 2021 | Sports

Nedbank announced that Namibians can look forward to participating in a virtual running series hosted by the Nedbank Running Club.Following the success of the first...

Exciting tennis finals on the cards

1 week ago - 16 August 2021 | Sports

The 2021 NTA league for men and women comes to end this coming weekend after a few months of excellent tennis played in the capital.The...

Athletes jet off to international competitions

1 week ago - 16 August 2021 | Sports

The Namibian Paralympics team and Athletics Namibia (AN) World Athletics u/20 championships team left the country on Saturday ahead of their competitions.Namibia’s Paralympians are expected...

It takes a village to tap into potential

1 week ago - 16 August 2021 | Sports

Namibia’s most celebrated track and field athlete, Frank Fredericks, says the time is now for unearthing more untapped talent in the country.Fredericks, who is the...

Latest News

International honour for local bank

30th of August 12:21 | Banking

Bank Windhoek was recognised by the international Global Brands Magazine for exemplary work done for three of its local marketing campaigns: The advertising and promotion...

Work begins on new Auas-Gerus...

30th of August 12:09 | Infrastructure

NamPower has started with construction on the multi-million dollar 287 km long 400 kV Auas-Gerus transmission line that runs from Auas the substation near Dordabis,...

National DotA2 E-sports team selected

30th of August 12:02 | Sports

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) recently hosted the final round of the DotA 2 national tournament where the new Namibian team was selected.These five...

’n Storie vir ‘oogdou’

30th of August 11:57 | Art and Entertainment

Die Spore van Gert Saggiestrap deur Marco Botha wat in die Omahekestreet in die omgewing van Epukiro afspeel, is pas deur Flyleaf Publishing vrygestel.Beskryf as...

Calling all photographers, citizen journalists

30th of August 11:45 | Events

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) is calling on photographers from around the globe who document trade and development issues, to share...

Social media: What’s hot and...

30th of August 11:34 | Technology

Did you know that, contrary to what one might think, older age groups are the fastest-growing segments of many social media platforms’ audiences? Facebook, for...

Shikongo takes silver at Games

19 hours ago | Sports

Paralympic sprinter Ananias Shikongo and his guide Sem Shimanda won the first medal for Namibia in the men’s T11, 400 metres at the 2020 Paralympic...

Pay cuts continue at NWR...

19 hours ago | Tourism

In July this year, Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) Limited announced the need to cut employees’ salaries as a last resort after it had exhausted all...

Fuel prices on the up

19 hours ago | Energy

The price of fuel will increase by 60 cents per litre for petrol and 30 cents per litre for diesel on Wednesday (1 September).According to...

Load More