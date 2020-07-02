Early morning deliciousness

02 July 2020 | Banking

As part of Nedbank’s stakeholder engagement, the bank’s marketing and communication team treated Namibia Media Holdings staff to a hot cup of coffee and a cupcake early this morning. “The engagement at NMH is Nedbank’s way of showing our support to our colleagues in the media. It not only gave us an opportunity to network, it was also a way of showing our appreciation and acknowledging the fact that especially now, the media continues to play a vital role in keeping the nation informed and updated on all the latest developments,” said Selma Kaulinge, Nedbank Namibia’s Communication Specialist. Pictured FLTR are Maggy Mbako (NMH), Selma Kaulinge (Nedbank), Gernot de Klerk (Nedbank), Hennie Geldenhuys (NMH) and Llewellyn Kruger (NHM). Photo: Justicia Shipena

