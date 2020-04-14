ECD centres urged to apply for grants

14 April 2020 | Education

The ministry gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare has called on the administration of all Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres countrywide to submit their subsidy proposals to the ministry of finance as a matter of urgency, to be included in the wage bill subsidy scheme.
Additionally, employees who lost their jobs or income due to the Covid-19 lockdown period, are encouraged to follow the guidelines given by the ministry of finance and apply for the emergency income grant before the deadline at the end of April 2020.
As per the directive by the president on the Covid-19 state of emergency, the ministry reiterates its earlier call that all ECD centres, crèches, day cares and kindergartens (pre-schools), across the country must remain closed until further notice.
This complies with the measures to mitigate the possible spread of the virus. Therefore, community members who come across any ECD centres operating during the lockdown are urged to report them directly to deputy executive director Martha Mbombo on 081 127 6414.
ECD centre owners should make use of the lockdown to deep clean/sanitise their centres and make sure that sanitation and hygiene facilities are adequately equipped in anticipation for the opening once announced.

