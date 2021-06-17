ECDs at schools shut down

Early childhood development centres operating from formal school premises have been shutdown countrywide. Photo Pixabay

The Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare has temporarily closed early childhood development centres (ECDs) operating within formal school premises countrywide, due to the increase in Covid-19 cases and deaths.

This follows President Hage Geingob’s announcement on the new measures which includes the suspension of face-to-face teaching and learning for primary, secondary schools and institutions of higher education in the Windhoek, Okahandja and Rehoboth districts with effect from today and until 30 June 2021.

The ministry’s Executive Director, Esther Lusepani, in a media statement on Wednesday said only ECD centres operating from formal school premises will temporarily suspend face-to-face teaching. “The ministry acknowledges that ECD services are essential as they enable working parents and caregivers to continue with their daily business,” she said, noting that all ECD centres with standalone buildings or structures can continue to operate as normal unless there are challenges with containing the Covid infections.

Lusepani said the ministry is ready to support community-based ECDs with personal protective equipment (PPE), and urged parents and educators to participate in the Covid vaccination drive in order to curb the spread of the virus.

The ministry said that ECDs can operate on the grounds that they can adhere to the various health protocols put in place, however it is also at the discretion of the parents if they want to keep their children at home.

As for the rest of the country, Minister of Education, Arts and Culture, Anna Nghipondoka, is expected to announce a “winter holiday” with the exception of grades 10, 11 and A-levels. – Nampa

