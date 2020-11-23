ECN, MoHSS prepared for safe elections

23 November 2020 | Politics

Windhoek • Claudia Reiter

The chairperson of the Namibian Electoral Commission (ECN), Notemba Tjipueja, assured the nation that the health and safety of all participants is a priority at all different stages of the election process and that the ECN has taken the necessary measures to protect staff and everyone involved in the process.
“The preparations were not only about logistics, but also about how to conduct this process while ensuring the safety of all participants amidst the Covid-19 pandemic,” Tjipueja said.
The ECN gave the assurance that all processes had been carried out in accordance with health guidelines and that precautions had been taken at all registration sites. Thus, the chairwoman called on all eligible voters to comply with the planned measures to ensure the safety of all citizens during the registration process.
She said that polling stations have been set up in such a way that the social distance could be maintained. Election officers would also be given protective clothing such as masks and gloves. Each voter would be sanitised, registered and temperature checked. Outside the polling stations, police officers will also be present to ensure that the social distance is maintained and that everyone wears a mask.
Asked if the Ministry of Health (MoHSS) had any specific guidelines or further information about the elections in the midst of the pandemic, the spokeswoman explained: “We should adhere to safety measures at all times during the elections by maintaining social distance, wearing a mask and regularly cleaning our hands with alcohol-based disinfectants.”
The ECN also issued an information report on the strategy to mitigate the effects of Covid-19 during the regional and local elections.
The pandemic has made it very difficult to organise elections. There is also a possibility that election workers may fear becoming infected. A lack of qualified election workers could then lead to technical bottlenecks.
“Given the high unemployment rate in Namibia, however, it is unlikely that a shortage of election officials will be a scenario that the ECN will encounter,” the report says.
Also, due to the large groups of people, citizens may be less inclined to leave their homes to vote because of fear.
When asked why the elections could not be conducted online, the report said: “The conduct of voting activities online or any form of postal voting is not permitted by law in Namibia. This means that personal, physical presence is a legal requirement for participation in voter registration and voting”.

