Education ministry seeks your input

Make your voice heard here

20 August 2020 | Education

The ministry of education has called on stakeholders to participate in a survey aimed at soliciting input on teaching and learning amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the way forward for the current academic year.
The ministry said in its efforts to continuously engage the stakeholders in education, it is undertaking an online national consultation which is aimed at soliciting the opinions of education stakeholders, including principals, teachers, learners, parents, unions and other community members.
The survey runs until 28 August.
“Your participation and responses will inform the ministry’s efforts and initiatives in ensuring continued education, as well as the preparedness of schools for the resumption of face-to-face teaching and learning and promotion,” the statement said.
Follow these links to make your voice heard:

Learners, teachers, principals and parents: Education fraternity

Community members

