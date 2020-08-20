Education ministry seeks your input
Make your voice heard here
20 August 2020 | Education
The ministry said in its efforts to continuously engage the stakeholders in education, it is undertaking an online national consultation which is aimed at soliciting the opinions of education stakeholders, including principals, teachers, learners, parents, unions and other community members.
The survey runs until 28 August.
“Your participation and responses will inform the ministry’s efforts and initiatives in ensuring continued education, as well as the preparedness of schools for the resumption of face-to-face teaching and learning and promotion,” the statement said.
Follow these links to make your voice heard:
Learners, teachers, principals and parents: Education fraternity
Community members