EduDrink: Enjoying your tipple in moderation

#TakesANation

Marco Wenk, NBL's managing director, announced its latest investment aimed at combating the harmful use of alcohol.

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) launched EduDrink – its latest investment aimed at combating the harmful use of alcohol – today.

Complementing various other NBL initiatives in support of alcohol harm-reduction, EduDrink is an informative and engaging programme providing facts about alcohol and its consumption, and thereby equipping people to make informed and responsible choices.

Replacing the classroom-style DRINKiQ which NBL had run since 2009, EduDrink will be rolled out across the nation through various channels, including an online training course accessible to anyone with internet access. Partnerships with strategic stakeholders as well as radio and print communication will ensure that those without internet access are not left behind.

Marco Wenk, NBL managing director says: “As Namibia’s leading alcohol beverages manufacturer, NBL has always passionately led the responsible consumption agenda, promoting enjoyment of our beverages in moderation as part of a healthy and balanced lifestyle, and taking a strong stand against irresponsible and harmful drinking. I am thrilled that EduDrink will enable us to reach a wide spectrum of people through these entertaining and easy to understand digital training modules.

According to Wenk, EduDrink forms part of its #TakesANation (TAN) campaign launched in 2020.

“The impact Covid continues to have on our nation necessitated the development of TAN which elevated our responsible consumption efforts to a new level, increasing focus on responsible behaviors, hygiene and well-being,” Wenk said.

“Unable to conduct DRINKiQ training face to face, as done in the past, we recognised that the programme required a transformation. EduDrink, the online training course, was conceptualized to create relevance and increase accessibility through digital channels, however, it will be amplified through traditional media channels like radio shows. We look forward to the time when we will once again facilitate the training in outlying regions where connectivity may not yet be available to all.”

Members of the public are encouraged to take the course by visiting www.edudrink.com and becoming ambassadors for responsible drinking.



