Eduvision’s e-learning celebrates successes

Distance no object

21 February 2020 | Education

Through the FirstRand Foundation, FNB joined stakeholders and partners to celebrate the success and the ongoing work of the Eduvision Project.
The project shares expertise and experience of Edugate Private School with those from marginalised schools in remote areas, in an effort to eliminate the distinction between the information rich schools and information poor schools.
Frikkie Louw of the Eduvision Project reported that Tsumkwe Secondary School became the first school in the country to benefit from the e-learning programme. “It is our sincere hope that the day will come when each and every learner in the country will benefit from this type of supplementary teaching. Yes, it can never replace a teacher, but its accessibility to learners in remote as well as urban areas without any costs is beneficial.”
According to Jane Katjavivi, Trustee of the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, the teaching of mathematics, physical science, accounting, biology and English in an “extended classroom” is helping teachers in rural Namibia overcome the challenges associated with these subjects and improving learner outcomes as a result. “We applaud the learners and teachers who have expended innumerable hours studying and crafting solutions to improve learner outcomes further into the 21st century.”
Since inception in 2018, the e-learning programme has proven to be successful, which can be seen in the results released by Directorate of National Examinations and Assessment, said vice president Dr Nangolo Mbumba. “Thus far 790 learners are participating in the project, while 37 teachers have received training on how to use the e-learning programme,” he added.
Magdalene Nuuyoma a former leaner at Tsumkwe Secondary School and participant of the project, passed with 27 points in five subjects. She is currently pursuing her studies in Education at UNAM Khomasdal campus and plans to plough back by working with the youth in her community when done.

