EES and HitRadio go big!

One of the great unifiers in a country of so many different ethnic groups, cultures and languages as Namibia, has always been music – connecting people through rhythms, vibes and messages.

Looking back to 1990, when there was almost no real Namibian music industry, to a very vibrant and active collection of talented artists releasing new music almost every week, is remarkable.

To celebrate three decades of independence, HitRadio Namibia teamed up with local musician EES to compile a special limited edition album consisting of the very best of 30 years of Namibian music that promotes local music on an international platform.

EES has achieved a great deal in promoting Namibian music outside our borders and is one of the artists in Namibia featuring a host of local musicians on his discography, while local radio station HitRadio established by Wilfried Hähner in 2012, has a very diverse listenership in Namibia and also a great following online in German-speaking European countries.

The team sat down to handpick a selection of well-known local artists who have really had an impact in the local music industry over the last three decades. These include the likes of PDK, Matongo Family, EES, Oteya, Lady May, Qonja, Blossom, Sally Boss Madam and Exit & Mushe, but also veteran musicians like Ras Sheehama, Big Ben, Penilane and Hishishi Papa.

With great songs by local producers like Araffath, Elvo and K-Boz, the album also features some upcoming stars like the Maszanga, Amazonkies & House Guru Gang.

This is a combination of artists never seen on a compilation before and the album is a limited-edition CD which was produced using no plastic for the cover – only thick paper to make it more eco-friendly and that was sponsored partly by Journeys Namibia Group and Tafel Lager.

Anyone interested in getting a copy of this limited edition masterpiece and have it playing during the Namibian independence celebrations, check it out at The Craft Centre, Windhoek Buchhandlung, Wecke & Voigts, Made in Namibia Shop or online at www.eesy-ees.com/shop

