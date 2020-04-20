EES celebrates love

20 April 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Having tied the knot shortly before lockdown, Namibian kwaito star EES was inspired to release a new song. “The One”, featuring ML, is unique in the sense that it is a love song – a first for the artist. Along with the song, EES also released a video that showcases a young couple in love, enjoying the comfort of being together. Towards the end, everything suddenly goes dark for a split second whereafter we see many couples in love – from elderly to gay and mixed-race couples – before the most important message is shared: “The greatest happiness in life is knowing that you are LOVED”. To see the video first hand, follow this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vPAAt0Q_QH8

