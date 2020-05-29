EES gets comfortable with his ‘plakkies’

29 May 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Around nine years ago a fresh new shoe was added to the market – colourful and proud, representing Namibian colours and lifestyle. The designer? None other than the kwaito musician EES, who is known for his love for his motherland Namibia.
Since then, EES released hand-made in Namibia Zebra and Kudu leather Nam Flava “Vellies” in collaboration with local shoe companies, and this week he surprised social media platforms with yet another addition to his shoe collection: The Nam Flava “Plakkies” – also featuring beautiful Namibian colours and style.
“These are probably the freshest pair of sandals you have seen, pushing the 30th Namibian independence celebration up a notch!” he said in a media release.
As was the case with his other shoe releases, the artist is also donating N$10 of each pair sold to the Namibian Lion Trust (www.namibianliontrust.org), which he visited last year with a group of German influencers and a video team.
To get your feet a pair of these fresh new EES plakkies, visit Maerua SuperSpar, Hochland Spar, Grove SuperSpar or Westlane Spar – all of which currently have the exclusive selling rights for the first few weeks.
For all other buyers, the plakkies are also available in the EES online store, www.eesy-ees.com

