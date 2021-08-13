EES’ new single full of groove and naughty vibes!

13 August 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Everyone knows love is something we cannot control. And EES has something to tell us in his new song, “Your Sister” – the 5th single of his upcoming album, Game Changer, which drops on 17 September 2021.
What would you do if you fell in love with your best friend’s sibling?
In this new hit, EES opens up about this exact situation. It starts off with the kwaito artist singing in his unique voice about his friend’s sister’s beautiful eyes and how irresistible he finds her.
The music video follows the lyrics beautifully, as fans see EES walking up to the door of a luxury home to visit his friend, while the sister steps out onto the balcony. While the two boys play video games in the living room, the object of his affection walks past to get something to drink in the kitchen – completely distracting EES from his game.
This kind of thing continues throughout the song and the video, with the lady love in the garden trimming bushes and watering the plants, while EES looks longingly through a window completely forgetting the world around him until he splashes his face with water to cool down a little and go back home.
As he leaves, the sister suddenly jumps out from the back and grabs his arm to pull him back inside the house. His last words to the camera and on the song are, “I don’t know what to do!” with a small smile of happiness along with a look of confusion on his face.
The song features a happy instrumental beat, with lots of musical instruments to be heard throughout. With its uplifting spirit and rhythm coupled with funny lyrics, this song will lift your spirits if you have ever experienced a similar dilemma in your life. After the third repetition of the chorus, you will probably be singing along!
Watch the clip here.

