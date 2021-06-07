EES shoots for 100!

Kwaito sensation EES dropped his second single off the long-awaited Game Changer album this weekend.

Since the advent of his career, EES has broken many norms in the industry – from his first big hit ‘International’ to his many collaborations with different artists and genres – he has definitely united a nation under the Namibian flag not caring much about what people say to him, or what he should or should not do with his background.

Early on EES already had the vision of taking Namibian music to another level internationally and he has proven that he can do this on multiple occasions already.

However, it hasn't always been sunshine and roses, as with success come the haters and doubters. All this and more has been summarized in his new single, “100” – a minimal style afrobeat with the chorus straight starting off with “They said I couldn't do it - but I done it!”

A high-quality video production was shot by the Berlin-based production company Bloom Collective under director Felix Spitta, who was invited by EES to Namibia to shoot the video at various special local locations.

EES says the support by local companies including Cymot and Pick n Pay has been totally amazing. “They closed the shop and let us shoot till late at night with the whole camera team - giving us the opportunity to shoot at locations that are usually not easy to shoot at!” he said.

Check out the new video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V-kcTwzw1Lc

