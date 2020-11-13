EES’ WUMA a decade on

Namibia's own energy celebrates ten years

13 November 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Ten years ago Namibian kwaito sensation EES, who is known for his patriotic love for Namibia and his #NamFlava style, launched his very own vitamin energy drink called WUMA.
The idea took shape while he was waiting at the airport in Rome (Italy) for a video shoot and when one of the crew filming him said that he [EES] is always very energetic in front of the camera and that he should consider releasing his own energy drink.
Then and there EES began to brainstorm a name for his future vitamin energy drink and he came up with "WUMA" – a derivative of the Afrikaans word "woema" which means "power". However, he wanted something that Europeans could also pronounce because then already he had plans to one day sell his drink outside of Namibia.

Healthy all the way
He definitely wanted to create an energy drink that is based on healthy ingredients with vitamins, without taurine, less sugar and no artificial colourants. As he sees himself as a role model and did not want younger fans to drink anything that could be harmful, he teamed up with Omaruru Beverages to conceptualize the drink and special bottle for the vitamin energy drink.
Together they worked on the project for over a year and EES himself designed the label and came up with the special shape of the bottle, which was aimed at standing out in stores, with its broken 3D ice look and colourful fresh look.
WUMA quickly became a lifestyle drink amongst the younger generation and people started posing with the drink for selfies, posting them on social media.
The first WUMA campaign was called the #SupportLocalFirst and encouraged Namibians to think twice before they buy an energy drink - because all other energy drinks on the market back then were imported.
This was EES’ first experience in the beverage industry, but he had a great partner from the get go, with the big distribution company African Marketing and managing director Hendrik Röschlau who guided EES in many of the strategic decisions and which lead to a special friendship between the two.
Yet it wasn't always sunshine and roses; there were a few rollercoaster years in which WUMA experienced challenges in terms of sales and being pushed out by some other international energy drinks and beverages companies as they realised WUMA’s potential threat.
Without massive financial backing like some of the other brands had to get the best shelf space in stores, EES and his team had to hang in there and do promotion after promotion to keep WUMA in the market.

Local support
He made sure that WUMA was seen in most of his music videos and even sponsored and supported other artists like the Fresh Family & the Amazonkies with drinks for their promotions and more.
In this way, local support kept growing, African Marketing kept believing and pushing the vitamin energy drink and more and more people got to experience WUMA’s unique taste. In this way more and more shops came on board and WUMA is now available nationwide – from the smallest kukashop to large supermarkets like Spar and Pick n Pay.

Going international
In 2017, for the first time, WUMA was produced and sold in Germany by one of the biggest craft beer producers, Hanscraft. The only difference was that it looked slightly different than in Namibia as it was bottled in a glass since the German bottle refund system is one of the best in the world and thus more eco-friendly. Due to the connection with Hanscraft, WUMA then also started to sell into other European countries like Austria and Sweden.
And so this year marks the 10th anniversary of EES’ unique vitamin energy drink, with a special limited edition gold metallic label on all WUMAS and an incredible super saver special selling WUMA for between N$9.99 and N$12.99 (depending on store mark-up) for a limited time to say a big ‘thank you’ to everybody that has been supporting the NamFlava movement.
If you find one of the special gold label WUMAs in your nearest supermarket or service station, take a selfie with the drink and share it on social media with the hashtag #WUMA and #GoldEdition to stand the chance of winning a year free of WUMA vitamin energy drink.
More info about the competition is available by scanning the QR code on the new gold edition WUMA.

