EFT scammer arrested in the capital

19 March 2020 | Crime

The City Police arrested a suspect in connection to the purchase of tyres through fictitious electronic fund transfer on Wednesday.
Speaking to Nampa, City Police Superintendent Gerry Shikesho confirmed the arrest and said that they are expecting more arrests to follow.
He said that they were alerted by a local tyre dealer about them scam and when they got to the scene, they noticed that the proof of payment provided was indeed fraudulent. He said that they asked the customer to collect the tyres, upon which the customer was arrested.
“It is a well-connected network and such scams have happened before, but for now it will not happen in Windhoek again, probably in another town such as Walvis Bay or Keetmanshoop,” he said.
He advised that the only way such scams can be avoided is through education and information sharing.
Shikesho warned especially the business community that if there is payment made through EFT, the business should wait and be patient until the bank confirms payment and such funds reflect on the account, before items are released to the customers. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Booklet for law enforcement officials

1 month - 17 February 2020 | Crime

The Legal Assistance Centre (LAC) and the Hanns Seidel Foundation launched a booklet analysing the use of excessive force by law enforcement officials which sometimes...

‘Neighbourhood Watch’ for campuses

1 month - 13 February 2020 | Crime

The Namibia National Students Organisation (NANSO) launched its Campus Patrol campaign on Thursday, aimed at fighting crime at all institutions of higher education in the...

Wildlife trafficking, cybercrime training for NamPol

1 month - 06 February 2020 | Crime

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) in partnership with the U.S. Department of State, conducted a Wildlife Trafficking Cybercrime Training Program (WTCP) in Windhoek...

Prepping tips for holidaying homeowners

3 months ago - 28 November 2019 | Crime

The summer holidays are looming. But before you pack your bags and print your boarding pass, there are a few things you need to get...

Say no to GBV

3 months ago - 21 November 2019 | Crime

The ministry of gender equality and child welfare launches this year’s 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) on Friday.The main event takes place...

Residents owe millions in traffic fines

4 months ago - 04 November 2019 | Crime

Windhoek City Police Public Relations Officer Fabian Amukwelele called upon Windhoek residents with outstanding traffic fines and warrants of arrest to pay them at the...

Keeping the President accountable

5 months ago - 30 September 2019 | Crime

Yolanda NelWith the elections around the corner, one Namibian is encouraging his fellow countrymen and women to sign a petition in an effort to intensify...

Omaheke-inwoners sat vir korrupsie

5 months ago - 26 September 2019 | Crime

Sowat 50 inwoners van die Omahekestreek het Woensdag ’n vreedsame optog gehou om hul misnoë uit te spreek oor bewerings van korrupsie by die streeksraad,...

Nog besighede loop onder foefie deur

11 months ago - 07 April 2019 | Crime

Windhoek • Yolanda Nel Weke ná ’n paar kleinsake-eienaars ander teen ’n foefie gewaarsku het, het nog twee besighede deurgeloop.In dié skelmstreek word kliënte gevra...

Last hours of anguish

11 months ago - 31 March 2019 | Crime

Windhoek • Ronelle Rademeyer Cellphone records and CCTV footage are being studied for answers on the last hours of anguish preceding the death of the...

Latest News

No tax relief in sight

19th of March 13:48 | Tourism

Swakopmund • [email protected] only is the tourism industry hoping for tax relief in the face of the mayhem caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, they feel...

Painting Namibia blue

20 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

MTC announced that it will create employment opportunities for artisans in all 14 regions with its ‘Paint Namibia Blue’ project.The project scheduled to start this...

State of emergency explained

21 hours ago | Education

In light of the World Health Organisation’s designation of Covid-19 as a global pandemic, the president declared a state of (public health) emergency in Namibia...

Baxu streamed globally – for...

22 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Multiple award-winning Namibian short film Baxu and the Giants will be available globally to stream and download for free starting this weekend!The short film tells...

Heritage sites closed for now

23 hours ago | Tourism

The ministry of education, arts and culture (MoEAC) announced the closure of all national heritage sites to curb the spread of COVID-19. This goes along...

State of emergency – here...

23 hours ago | Disasters

The following measures have been put in place under the state of emergency announced by government on Tuesday.Court and hearingsAll court hearings will take place...

Waterkwessie op Reho duur voort

23 hours ago | Local News

Rehoboth • [email protected] van Rehoboth is bekommerd oor ’n tekort aan water vir talle huishoudings in die informele nedersettings. Dit volg na die Rehoboth Onafhanklike...

Property prices dampen

23 hours ago | Infrastructure

While economists believe that the decision by the Bank of Namibia to reduce the repo rate from 6.50% to 6.25% and the resultant adjustments by...

SPCA continues taking care of...

1 day - 17 March 2020 | Social Issues

The SPCA in Windhoek has reacted to the presence of COVID-19 in the area, saying that as an organisation they are accustomed to working to...

Load More