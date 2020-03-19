EFT scammer arrested in the capital

The City Police arrested a suspect in connection to the purchase of tyres through fictitious electronic fund transfer on Wednesday.

Speaking to Nampa, City Police Superintendent Gerry Shikesho confirmed the arrest and said that they are expecting more arrests to follow.

He said that they were alerted by a local tyre dealer about them scam and when they got to the scene, they noticed that the proof of payment provided was indeed fraudulent. He said that they asked the customer to collect the tyres, upon which the customer was arrested.

“It is a well-connected network and such scams have happened before, but for now it will not happen in Windhoek again, probably in another town such as Walvis Bay or Keetmanshoop,” he said.

He advised that the only way such scams can be avoided is through education and information sharing.

Shikesho warned especially the business community that if there is payment made through EFT, the business should wait and be patient until the bank confirms payment and such funds reflect on the account, before items are released to the customers. – Nampa

