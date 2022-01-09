EIF warns of scam

09 January 2022 | Crime

The Environmental Investment Fund of Namibia (EIF) warned the public against an investment scam being punted via Telegram.
In the scam, the perpetrator promises a lucrative N$5 000 return on an investment of N$1 000 after three months. According to the EIF, the scammer then shares their website link with victims as “proof” that the investment is legitimate.
The warming comes after the EIF became aware of a video circulating on social media of the scammer using EIF information. The video contains information of how the perpetrator, by name of Helen Nicol on Telegram, lures victims into investing money with her and that investors will receive returns of four to five times their initial investment.
Furthermore, the clip contains footage of an “investor” who received their return from this alleged investment.
The video then provides a link that “investors” can use to check the company information. The video also shares an FNB account number of one Frieda Nandi Taatsu Mulumbu as well as a Bank Windhoek account belonging to a certain Elain Cloete, where the money is to be deposited.
The scam also provides a link where “investors” send money to http://t.me/+7Fqu9QKVd3A4OGEO and [email protected]
An account that allegedly belongs to a certain Petricia Guruses is also used to refer potential clients to this Silvia Kuna.
Allegedly, Guruses inboxes clients, asking them if they would like to know more about the investment. Once a deposit is made, the scammer sends a link to read more – a link that takes victims to www.eif.org.na.
In light of this, the EIF warns the public at large to remain vigilant, reiterating that the EIF is in no way involved in promoting or taking “investments” from the public or paying out “returns”.
In the meantime, the EIF has opened a police case to investigate the matter and urges the public, especially those who have been scammed, to come forth with information and to report the matter to the police for investigation.

