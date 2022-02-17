Eight dams enjoy inflow
17 February 2022 | Weather
The Neckartal dam stood at 104% at 08:00 yesterday, having received an enormous 17 million cubic meters (Mm³) of water since last Monday.
According to a post on the Mariental municipality's Facebook page, Hardap’s sluices had been opened because there were still floods in its catchment area, although no water had flowed into the dam by 09:30 yesterday.
The Naute dam also did not receive any more inflow by 09:00 yesterday.
The Omdel dam’s level increased from 1.4% on Monday to 9.1% yesterday around 08:00, while it was still adding 33.3 m³ of water per second.
The Swakoppoort dam now stands at 94.3%, while it was only 90% full on Monday. It also received about 10.2% water per second by 08:00 yesterday. In the meantime, the Omatako dam has also risen from 41.5% to 43.9%, while the Von Bach Dam has risen from 50.7% to 52.1%.
The Oanob dam also received about 7.3 mm of water per second, while it added 1,209 Mm³ of water since Monday and has risen from 78.3% capacity to 81.8%.
Meteorologists believe more rain is on the way, which is good news for dam levels.
LandWater, a non-governmental organisation that scientifically analyses and interprets satellite images, recently told Republikein that Namibia’s rain will continue for the rest of the week, with intensifying conditions from Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week. “Next week may be the heaviest rain week, with possibly the widest coverage so far this rainy season. - [email protected]