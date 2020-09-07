Eiseb scoops Lifetime Achievement Award
07 September 2020 | Art and Entertainment
Eiseb is a music producer, musical director and a Jazz pianist. He graduated from the University of Namibia with an Honours Degree in performing arts and is a Music Lecturer at the College of the Arts.
“As a young boy, I used to play traditional music on guitar with my uncles. Music was always in me,” he says.
Going virtual
The show, in the form of a virtual broadcast, took place in the capital over the weekend. At the same occasion, during the second delivery of the eight-weekend show, Centerpiece, who hails from Rehoboth, won the Best Single for his song “Tonight”, while Ou Billem scooped the Best Traditional award for his song “Ti-E”.
Maranatha had to ward off stiff competition from Effy and Joharetha to scoop the Best Gospel award for her song “Yahweh”.
The NAMAs will be held over a period of eight weekends, with the next concert scheduled for 11 and 12 September 2020. – Nampa