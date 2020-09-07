Eiseb scoops Lifetime Achievement Award

Ou Billem won the award for best traditional artist. Photo Nampa

The 2020 Namibian Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) bestowed the Lifetime Achievement Award on pianist Dennis Eiseb. This award is reserved for an artist who has achieved legendary music status over his/her lifetime and contributed immensely to the Namibian music industry.

Eiseb is a music producer, musical director and a Jazz pianist. He graduated from the University of Namibia with an Honours Degree in performing arts and is a Music Lecturer at the College of the Arts.

“As a young boy, I used to play traditional music on guitar with my uncles. Music was always in me,” he says.



Going virtual

The show, in the form of a virtual broadcast, took place in the capital over the weekend. At the same occasion, during the second delivery of the eight-weekend show, Centerpiece, who hails from Rehoboth, won the Best Single for his song “Tonight”, while Ou Billem scooped the Best Traditional award for his song “Ti-E”.

Maranatha had to ward off stiff competition from Effy and Joharetha to scoop the Best Gospel award for her song “Yahweh”.

The NAMAs will be held over a period of eight weekends, with the next concert scheduled for 11 and 12 September 2020. – Nampa

