Electrical work carried out at national parks

20 October 2021 | Energy

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) and the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT) have installed new electricity meters (conventional and pre-paid) in the Etosha National Park. In due course, the same work will be undertaken in the Waterberg Plateau, Von Bach and Daan Viljoen resorts.
The first phase, which was to realise the electrical work within the Etosha National Park (Halali, Namutoni, Okaukuejo, Ombika and Lindequest gate), began in June this year and was finalised in August 2021.
MEFT and NWR contracted Central North Regional Electricity Distributor (Cenored) to carry out the work.
According to MEFT executive director Teofilus Nghitila, “the metering project at the Etosha National Park cost the ministry in excess of N$2.79 million. NWR is expected to reimburse us 20% of the total cost for meters installed after the project. We are happy with the work that has been undertaken thus far.”
NWR managing director Dr Matthias Ngwangwama, says “the relationship and partnership between NWR and MEFT is historical and longstanding and should be strengthened and continued. When one considers the impact Covid-19 has had on NWR and the entire country, the ability to come together and use minimal resources at our disposal should be encouraged.
“The metering project within the various parks will ensure that we can effectively start saving on our electrical bill since each of us stationed there will be responsible for our total usage. I thank the MEFT for their valuable assistance in these projects and should equally thank our employees who have had to adjust to these new measures.”

