Elemotho releases ‘Home’

14 April 2020 | Art and Entertainment

For Namibian artist Elemotho, the current health crisis has given birth to creative energy. “As we all find ourselves unsure and anxious, music can be the antidote we all need,” the troubadour says. His latest single, “Home”, captures the longing for belonging and the desire to seek adventure. The Kalahari born artist also reflects on his humble beginnings, his journey and the cost that comes with following your path. “Music has always brought healing to my heart and I hope it does to yours, because music is medication.” See the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=drpntS_LsSs&feature=youtu.be

