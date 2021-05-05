Emilazer takes the lead

Elected as Scouts’ national youth representative

05 May 2021 | Youth

Scouts of Namibia’s National Youth Representative Emilazer Michael is the new chairperson of the 10-nation Africa Scout Region - Southern Zone Scout Youth Forum.
Emilazer (23) of Tsumeb, was elected as chairperson during the forum’s annual meeting, which took place on 29 & 30 April virtually.
The Zonal Youth Forum is held every year prior to the Southern Zone Scout Conference, which attracts delegates and observers from National Scout Organisations in Angola, Botswana, eSwatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
For the next two years, Emilazer will head a five-member committee of Zonal Youth Advisors to address matters of importance to Scouts throughout Southern Africa, including issues associated with global Scouting’s Better World Framework, Africa Scout Region’s Triennial Plan, the United Nations’ Strategic Development Goals (SDGs), and actions to combat Covid-19.
Emilazer is a full-voting member of Scouts of Namibia’s (SoN) National Scout Council and National Executive Committee in his role as National Youth Representative. He also is a former secretary of SoN’s National Scout Youth Forum and a past member of SoN’s National Youth Programme Review Committee. At local level, he serves as an Assistant Troop Scouter for the 1st Tsumeb Scout Group and as an avid supporter of the 4th Tsumeb Scout Group based at SOS Children’s Village. He also is a trainer for SoN’s Food for Life Programme.
According to Emilazer, good leadership isn’t about advancing yourself, “It’s about advancing your team and working as a team to reach a goal. A great leader is committed to serving people.”
Scouting is a voluntary, worldwide educational movement which contributes to the development of young people, through a value system based on the Scout Promise and Scout Law, to help build a better world where people are self-fulfilled as individuals and play a constructive role in society.

