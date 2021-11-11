Empowering students beyond graduation

11 November 2021 | Education

STADIO recently launched the Khulisa Student Share Scheme that gives the post-graduate class of 2021, STADIO Holdings shares. The students will receive their shares upon their graduation, as well as access to a share portfolio managed by Investec Share Plan Services (Investec).
Khulisa, which means “to grow or foster the development of a person or community”, is the stepping-stone into a world where generational wealth may become attainable. This a revolutionary step in the academic world, giving students ownership of the institution that they graduated from will build lasting legacies.
Wealth creation is a relevant topic and is something that often is seen to be out of reach for the average person in Southern Africa.
For example; according to 1Life Generational Wealth survey, about 38% of young working South Africans don’t have access to generational wealth. In Namibia the figures won’t be much different.
Building generational wealth starts by having the resources to start saving and investing.
Chris Vorster, CEO of STADIO Holdings believes that, “The time for us as an institution to do something incredible for our students is now. We empower our students, firstly through the provision of quality and affordable qualifications that are aligned with the world of work; and secondly, by partnering with our graduates as owners of our institution, supporting them by investing in their initial steps to leaving a legacy for their families.”
Albin Jacobs, Head of Campus STADIO Namibia said that Namibian post graduate students too will also receive shares upon graduation. “Giving them ownership and empowering them, started when they embarked upon their STADIO academic journey, and continues with the gifting of shares. STADIO is making this world accessible to its students and will also provide short-learning courses on the basics of investing to further upskill our graduates.”

