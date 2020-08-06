Emvula to head Ninety One

Eino Emvula has been appointed as Managing Director for Namibia & Africa ex-SA of Ninety One (previously Investec Asset Management). Photo namasset.com.na

Ninety One (previously Investec Asset Management) announced the appointment of Eino Emvula as Managing Director for Namibia & Africa ex-SA.

Emvula will join Ninety One from Namibia Asset Management (NAM), where he was CEO. During the past decade, Emvula has been instrumental in growing NAM into the second largest third-party asset manager in Namibia after Ninety One.

Emvula is a highly respected Namibian business leader with 17 years’ experience in investment analysis and portfolio management in Southern Africa, nine of which in managing NAM, an NSX-listed financial services company. Emvula was a Founding Director of the Namibia Savings and Investment Association and is currently the Deputy Chairperson.

Commenting on his appointment, Emvula said: “I am excited to be joining Ninety One at such a critical time in the development of its brand and its business on the African continent. The opportunity to join a globally integrated business was one I could not let pass, and I look forward to contributing my experience and ideas as part of this dynamic organisation.”

Emvula holds a Master’s Degree in Financial Management from the University of Cape Town, a Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Planning from the University of the Free State, a Postgraduate Certificate in Investment Analysis and Portfolio Management from the University of South Africa and a Bachelor Degree of Commerce from the University of Namibia.

He will officially start his new role on 1 February 2021. Gwyneth Rukoro will continue to lead Ninety One in Namibia as Acting Managing Director.